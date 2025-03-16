Have the vehicle in good condition It is essential to guarantee the safety of passengers and other users of the road and, of course, to avoid breakdowns. Besides, It is essential to get the car to pollute less and that fuel consumption is the least. If the user perceives that both consumption and vehicle pollution have increased, this can be for several reasons. We enumerate, by the hand of Norautowhat can be the most frequent causes.

1. Inadequate tire pressure

The tires They play a fundamental role in consumption of the vehicle. Therefore, the importance of Check the pressure and adapt it according to the load. You can read the pressure they should carry in the manufacturer’s manual. In addition, it is usually indicated in the inner area of ​​the door on the driver’s side or the passenger or inside the tank cover, usually with two values: one for when the vehicle is little loaded, and a second value for when there is a lot of luggage or passengers.

2. Bad state of the tires

In addition to the pressure, it must be guaranteed that They have no wear And they are in an optimal state. It is estimated that The tire is responsible for 21% of vehicle consumption, According to Continental. The legal limit corresponds to a minimum depth of 1.6 millimeters, But it is recommended to change them as soon as they fall from 3. You can check the levels through the wear indicators, which are located within the main slots, indicated by the manufacturer’s logo on the side.

3. Oil in bad conditions

He oil is responsible for lubricate and protect the car engine, In addition to reducing wear caused by friction of the different elements. A good oil helps reduce fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and polluting gases and, of course, reduce engine wear. If it is in poor condition and is not changed, it can seriously damage the engine.

It is of vital importance of Replace the oil when the manufacturer itself indicates. In addition to changing the oil, the oil filter must be replaced and the maintenance book to verify when the rest of the filters (cabin, air and fuel) should be changed).

4. Air filter

It is one of the most impact on excessive consumption and contamination. Its function is to avoid premature engine of the engine, allowing clean air access to the combustion process. Just replace this piece.

5. Spark plugs and heater in diesel

The spark plugs and heater They must also be in optimal conditions for proper functioning, thus improving combustion cycles. One of the symptoms of a breakdown in spark plugs is precisely the Increase in fuel consumption. Next to this increase, other signals that the car can show are the pulls when circulating, an unstable idle or difficulties when starting and loss of power.

6. Injector damage

Its function is Distribute the fuel inside the engine. If they are damaged, the mixture will not be homogeneous and will increase consumption. It is also recommended Check the injection system so that there is less pollution.

7. Problems with the catalyst/particle filter

He exhaust system, can present leaks, catalyst rupture Setting particle filter, which causes bad combustion. In this case, fuel consumption increases significantly.

8. Damaged fuel tank plug

It serves to close the car deposit entrance. If the gas cap is in poor condition or poorly placed, The fuel can easily evaporate And, therefore, there is greater consumption.

9. Gasoline pump malfunction

It is responsible for boosting the fuel from the motor to the motor. If there is a malfunction, the fuel pressure may not be adequate, causing bad combustion.

10. Brake hose and bad condition

In this case, the Brake pills constantly press on brake discs and, therefore, there is a permanent braking effect With the consequent gasoline expense.

11. Mal function of the Lambda probe

Precisely regulates the air/fuel ratio In the combustion process. If it does not work correctly, there is greater contamination and fuel spending.

Finally, it is worth highlighting the important role of fuel spending. And is that It is not the same to circulate with many passengers and luggage as only with the driver. The type of driving also has great prominence. Giving accelerates and brakes constantly and exceeding speed also affect consumption and pollution. Therefore, it is recommended to conduct the most homogeneous and soft as possible.