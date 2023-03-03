Mexico.- After the presentation of the gigafactory that will be installed in the state of Nuevo León, northeast of Mexico, Tesla launched home office vacancies in the Mexican Republic to complete their work team before starting the construction of the facilities.

It was during the “Investor Day 2023” when the director of the electric car company, the billionaire Elon Muskrevealed that the automotive manufacturer has contemplated the construction of a plant in the north of Mexico where new generation vehicles would be produced.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, February 28 of this year, the Mexican government reported that Tesla would settle in the state of Nuevo León, noting that the investment could exceed 5 billion dollars.

In this context, Tesla is looking for, among other profiles, a person who fill the vacancy of “supplier industrialization engineer”work that is performed from home in a full-time shift.

Thus, Musk’s electric car company is seeking an engineer to join Musk’s top-tier assembly supplier industrialization engineering team. Tesla Power Electronicsin order to build the next generation supply chain with Tesla.

Now you may be wondering, what are the requirements? Next we will tell you:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Industrial/Manufacturing Engineering or related.

5 years of supply chain experience. Preferably, that manages power electronics system.

Experience in Design for Manufacturing (DFM), Design for Assembly (DFA), Design for Six Sigma (DFSS), Stacked Tolerance Analysis and Monte Carlo simulation and other Quality tools.

Solid knowledge of statistical analysis tools and apps (JMP/Minitab).

GD&T proficiency, 3D CAD software, preferably CATIA.

Experience in Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP).

Experience in supplier management and development.

Ability to work independently and with practicality. In addition to being able to work in a fast-paced context.

Availability for national and international travel (50% of the time) to interact with the CM. Sometimes trips are scheduled at short notice.

We recommend you read:

What does a supplier industrialization engineer do at Tesla?

The tasks to be carried out as a supplier industrialization engineer at Tesla are the following:

Conduct and implement Design for Manufacturing (DFM), Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) analyzes and unit design solutions during the initial design phase with the Design Engineering team.

Perform Tolerance Stack Up and Monte Carlos Simulations to identify design risk and predict potential PPM in production and feedback to Design.

Lead supplier industrialization and development of TLA manufacturing process during Request for Quotation (RFQ) phase to ensure capacity, quality, capex, staffing, location, and space meet requirements from Tesla.

Identify Critical to Quality (CTQ) and New Unique Different (NUD) items and drive supplier to robust process design.

Act as program manager, advise and guide the supplier to meet the committed industrialization schedule, and also provide feedback on the supplier’s industrialization status to various internal PM teams.

Drive supplier to meet production ramp-up schedule during early start of production (SOP), also manage supplier resources to ensure Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) meets Tesla’s target.

Manage vendor performance performance and work with internal test, ME, EE and Rel team (internal or external) to drive corrective actions and improve performance.

Manage supplier quality performance and work closely with Tesla’s Field Quality and Factory Quality team to address Supplier Corrective Action Requests (SCARs).

Facilitate communication and clarification of technical requirements between suppliers and Tesla’s Purchasing, Quality and Design teams.