Are airplanes your thing and would you like to work on one? Well, you’re in luck, since Canada offers a vacancy in this field and the best thing is that you can earn up to 60 thousand pesos per month.

There is no doubt that one of the industries with the greatest demand today is aeronautics, since air travel is used by millions of people a day in order to be able to move to different destinations locally and internationally.

This is how they have opened some job vacancies for Mexicans who want to work in Canada on planes in the aeronautical industry with monthly salaries of up to 60 thousand Mexican pesos.

Aeronautical vacancies in Canada

aeronautical upholsterer

according to Employment Portal, the position for which workers are sought is that of aeronautical upholsterer, highlighting that, among the activities that must be carried out, is the manufacture of furniture for aircraft, as well as the production of templates, assembling, cutting and sculpting the foam . Added to this, the person must sew and cover different components of the furniture.

Assembler of aerospace structures

For their part, workers are also being sought to fill the vacancy of “aerospace structure assembler.” Highlighting among its tasks the perforation of aluminum or fiberglass plates, as well as the manufacture of aircraft subassemblies such as cabins, fuselages, wings and ailerons.

Composite Parts Cleaner

Likewise, the vacancy is also offered to work in Canada as a composite parts laminator, whose task, among others, is to prepare the rolling surfaces and assemble composite materials based on models for the formation of parts and assemblies.

Cabinetmaker

On the other hand, there is also a vacancy in the Canadian airline industry for a cabinetmaker, whose activities include sanding and finishing the furniture for its installation.

aircraft assembler

Finally, if you want to work in aeronautics in Canada, you can do it by working as an aeronautical assembler, where you will have to carry out the application of different sealants and do different tasks in the finishing department.

It should be noted that all the works, with the exception of this last one, have a salary of 60 thousand Mexican pesos per month, with vacancies available until May 4, 2023. In the case of aeronautical assemblers, they have a salary of 35 thousand pesos per month, and those interested will have until May 13 this year to submit your application.

In addition to this, it should be noted that the vacancies for aeronautical upholsterer, aerospace structure assembler, composite parts cleaner and cabinetmaker, they request completed high school, experience of more than 3 to 5 years, as well as intermediate English. Meanwhile, to be an assembler, a technical degree and advanced English are required.

People interested in applying for any of the above jobs in Canada can do so on the official website of “Employment Portal”, where all the positions and requirements for each one appear.