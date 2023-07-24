USA It is one of the favorite territories not only to visit, but also to getting a job. For this reason, it is important to know that as it is a legal procedure, it requires certain requirements and a reasonable amount of time to carry out this process and be able to access its benefits.

One of the alternatives that facilitates this job possibility is belonging to to the E-Verify program, which is controlled directly by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and allows North American employers to choose their employees electronically from millions of records on the web.

This application verifies that whoever is applying for employment strictly complies with their work permit and operating license through the form known as I-9. Besides, this format is valid not only for US citizens but also for those who are not.

“On the form, the employee must attest to their employment authorization. The employee must also present acceptable documents evidencing their identity and employment authorization to their employer.. The employer must examine the eligibility of employment and identify documents presented by the employee in order to determine if they are valid and relate to the person, ”says the official website of the Department of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Likewise, this Department mentioned that as of August 1 of the current year, the revised publication of the work permit verification form will be carried out, which will have an improvement in its structure, since it will have a check box, which means that the employer will be able to review the required documents remotely.

Remember that if a foreign person wants to work in the United States, they must apply for a visa for this denomination. The conventional tourist visa does not accept this benefit.

Benefits

According to USCIS, some of the benefits of working in the United States are:

-11 paid holidays granted annually.

-Up to 13 days of sick leave annually.

-Up to 26 days of vacation with paid leave per year.

-Flexible or compressed hours may be available.

-Variety of health plans in the country.

-Flexible spending accounts to cover expenses of dependents and medical services.

-Extended care insurance available.

-Free confidential counseling services available 24/7 for you and your family.

-Free referrals for child care searches, elder care evaluations, financial planning, legal assistance, discounts on goods and services, and more.

-Backup help when normal help to your dependent is not available on a day you are supposed to work.

-Some offices allow employees to work from other locations. (telecommuting).

“A common way to work temporarily in the United States as a nonimmigrant is for a prospective employer to file an application on your behalf with USCIS. The Temporary Workers website (Nonimmigrants) describes the main classifications of temporary nonimmigrant workers”, mentions USCIS.

