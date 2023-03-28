Spain is one of the preferred destinations for Colombians when it comes to seeking employment opportunities abroad. However, in order to work in that country, in addition to having a valid passport and a visa that allows you to work in that European nation, you may also need to validate your professional title.

What titles can be approved in Spain and how to do it? We tell you.

This is how the homologation of titles works

The first thing to keep in mind is that This type of procedure must be carried out by the Education Attaché Office of the Embassy of Spain in Colombia. This is the office of the Spanish Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in our country.

Thus, the instructions and links to carry out processes of homologation or validation of titles can be found on the website: https://www.educacionyfp.gob.es/colombia/portada.html.

However, Jacobo Mir Mercader, Education Attaché of the Spanish Embassy in Colombia, explained to EL TIEMPO that His office carries out three types of procedures related to professional titles: validation, homologation and equivalence of titles.

Spain is one of the preferred destinations for Colombians to work abroad.

What is the difference? In the case of validation, Mir explains that it is a process to validate partial studies, that is, cases in which a person who studies in Colombia wishes to continue their studies in Spain and must approve the credits that they obtained in our country.

In a simpler way, the Colombian consulate in Barcelona explains it this way: “If a university student is in the third year at a Colombian university and must go to Spain, they must request the corresponding validation to continue studying in Spain and be recognized what he has been studying”.

Validation then differs from homologation. This is a necessary process to equate a Colombian title with the Spanish system and it is essential to work in that European country with your title.

The equivalency does not enable you to work, but it does give you that level of study that you certify

In this regard, the Colombian consulate in Barcelona gives the following example: “I have finished Medicine and I want to work as such in Spain. I must homologate my Medicine studies that I have done in Colombia with the Medicine studies in Spain. It is only approved when I already have the title. Until I have the approval in my possession, I cannot exercise”.

The last process is that of equivalence, which gives a Colombian title the same effects as a Spanish title. However, it does not allow you to work in that country.

“The equivalency does not enable you to work, but it does give you that level of study that you certify and it can give you the option to apply for some calls in which what they require is to have a degree, but it does not allow you to work in that specialty”, explains Mir in this regard.

In the case of Spain, you can carry out three procedures: validation, homologation and equivalence of qualifications.

What titles can I validate?

According to the list of the Education Attaché, an approval of the following titles can be requested:

-Doctor

-Veterinarian

-Nurse

-Physiotherapist

-Dentist

-Pharmacist

-Speech therapist

-Optician-optometrist

-Podiatrist

-Occupational therapist

-Dietitian-nutritionist

-Psychologist (a) General Health

-Engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports

-Mining Engineer

-Industrial Engineer

-Aeronautical Engineer

-Engineer (a) Agronomist

-Forestry Engineer

-Naval and Ocean Engineer

-Telecommunications Engineer

-Architect

-Engineer (a) Mining Technician

-Engineer (a) Public Works Technician

-Engineer (a) Aeronautical Technician

-Engineer (a) Agricultural Technician

-Engineer (a) Forest Technician

-Engineer (a) Naval Technician

-Engineer (a) Industrial Technician

-Engineer (a) Telecommunications Technician

-Engineer (a) Topography Technician

-Architect (a) Technician

-Teacher in Early Childhood Education

-Teacher in Primary Education

-Teacher of Compulsory Secondary Education and Baccalaureate, Vocational Training and Language Teaching

-Attorney

-Attorney of the Courts

The medical title is one of those that can be recognized in Spain.

What is the procedure to homologate a title?



To validate your degree, you must first request your diploma and academic record from the educational institution or university where you studied. Remember that your file must include data such as the duration of the study plan and the subjects taken.

Once you have these documents, the next step is to legalize them before the Colombian Ministry of Education, a process that can be done virtually before the education portfolio. Once legalized, you must proceed to apostill them at the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

The process of apostilling a document, according to the Embassy, ​​allows “to endorse the document, guaranteeing its validity beyond the borders of Colombia.” The Foreign Ministry website indicates that the apostille costs $32,700 Colombian pesos.

The diploma must be legalized and apostilled.

The other document that you will need when filing the papers for the homologation process is a copy of your valid passport. You do not need an apostille, just sufficient validity.

“Once you have the legalized and apostilled documents, you have to pay a fee, which you can pay here in Colombia, and you must upload all the documents, with a copy of your passport, to the electronic headquarters,” explains Mir.

The link to the electronic headquarters can be found on the website of the Education Attaché of the Embassy of Spain in Colombia. In this link you must complete a series of personal data such as identity number and address, and then you can proceed to upload the documents you prepared prior to registration (diploma and legalized and apostilled file, copy of your passport).

Immediately afterwards, you can proceed to pay the approval fee, which costs 166 euros (just over 839,000 pesos). You can consult how to make the payment by international transfer through the instructions of the Attaché Office.

Now, how long can it take for the homologation of your professional title? As the Education Attaché told this newspaper, the Spanish Ministry of Education issued a decree in November 2022 that establishes that The approval process must be resolved within a period of between six and eight months.

Throughout this process, according to the recommendations of the Embassy, ​​it is important that you pay close attention to the email you registered in your application, since the authorities can ask you for corrections (corrections in your documents or application) and you will only have a period of 10 days. (extendable up to 35 days) to respond to such requests.

“In the event that the Ministry requires a correction, it has a period of 10 days to provide the missing documentation; In the event that you do not have this documentation within the established period, within those 10 days you can request an extension of up to 35 days to provide it. If you do not respond within that period, the Ministry applies negative administrative silence and your request will be canceled ”, indicates the instructions of the Embassy.

If what you require is to make an equivalence of a title, the procedure will be the same as that of an homologation. Remember that the equivalence “gives the Colombian title the same effects that the Spanish title can have, except for professional effects”, that is, work.

For this procedure you also need the study file.

How does the validation of a title work?

However, if, on the contrary, you have not finished your university studies and what you want is to travel to Spain to continue or finish your degree -for example, if you study law in Colombia and want to go to Spain to finish your law studies in that country -, in that case you must go through a validation process.

For this procedure, the procedure will be different, since you must not advance the validation before the Education Attaché Office of the Embassy or the Ministry of Universities of Spain. On the contrary, This is a procedure that you must carry out directly with the Spanish university where you wish to pursue your degree.

Of course, you must also advance the legalization process before the Ministry of Education and apostille before the Chancellery of Colombia.

The student has to request the academic record, the credits, legalize and apostille. But he introduces it directly to the university

“The student has to request the academic record, the credits, legalize and apostille. But he submits it directly to the university that he selects. For example, if I want to continue my Law studies and I want to study in Madrid, I contact the Complutense of Madrid. They have a validation section, normally they have to pay a fee that is paid to the university so that they study the file and decide how many credits are left to obtain that validation”, explains Mir.

According to the Embassy, ​​in order to continue in Spain studies started in Colombia, you must have at least 60 credits.



In the case of validation, remember to review the papers required by the university for the process, because they can request some additional document.

What if I need to validate my bachelor’s degree to start an undergraduate degree?



In this case, you must have the diploma and grades 9, 10 and 11, that is, the last three courses.

Remember that, according to Mir, “even though the Colombian baccalaureate has 11 grades and the Spanish system has 12, they don’t have to take another course.”

Thus, the documents must be legalized, this time not before the Ministry of Education but before the Secretary of Education, and then apostilled at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Remember that you must also have your current passport and your work visa to be able to practice in that country.

You can enter the page of the Attaché Office, then the electronic headquarters of the baccalaureate, fill out the documents and start the process with the Education Attaché Office of the Embassy.

You must also pay a fee, which is between 40 and 50 euros (252,000 Colombian pesos).

It is a process that can take three or four months, shorter than the higher titles (six to eight months).

Remember that to enter a university in Spain you must pass the entrance exams determined by said institution.

If I have questions, who can I contact?



Any concern about the validation, homologation or equivalence process can be processed with the Education Attaché. You can take the number 601 6318437 or send an email to agregadurí[email protected], where they will answer any of your questions.

ANGIE RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME