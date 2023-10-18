Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 10/18/2023 – 16:08

Assaí Atacadista has more than 2,400 temporary vacancies open to work in its store network, present in 24 states and the Federal District. The opportunities seek to reinforce sales during the end-of-year holiday period, which traditionally sees a greater volume of customers in stores.

Among the roles available in the selection process are Cashier, Grocery Stocker, Perishables Stocker, FLV Stocker (fruits and vegetables), Cashier, among others. The period of operation will be between November 20th and December 31st of this year, with the possibility of taking effect after that date.

Interested parties must be over 18 years old, have completed high school and be available to work on a 6×1 schedule (six days on and one day off per week). To apply, simply register exclusively through the consultancy links below until November 10th.