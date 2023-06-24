Both employees and customers of brands go viral on social networks due to the strong statements they make on products or regarding coexistence in the workplace, on this occasion, a girl who works at Costco gave something to talk about by giving unusual advice.

Many when looking for a job usually search the Internet for what they ask in interviews, experiences of workers or ex-workers, this time, a Costco employee revealed how to get the job.

Cost has become a benchmark of great value in retail, currently maintaining Sam’s Club as its main competition, making wholesale sales, however, the chain founded on September 15, 1983, Seattle, Washington, United States, It is the favorite of many for its food area, because no one can resist the pizzas it offers.

The user identified as ‘@lilwoahb’ when working in customer service at the self-service wholesaler Costco Wholesale, therefore, receives questions from Internet users, since everyone wants to know the secrets.

The young woman responded strikingly to one of the questions: “I want to work at Costco, should I apply online? To which the employee, when giving the information, said that the best recommendation was not to work there, although she later pointed out comment box that was a joke.

For this reason, when seeing the viral video, Internet users pointed out: “Well, how do we do it if we want to work at Costco?” .

What characterizes Costco?

