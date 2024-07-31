According to the criteria of

On its website, the organization clarifies that the event will take place in the Imperial County Workforce Development Officelocated at 1250 W. Main Street, El Centro, California. It will start at 4:00 PM and will last until 8:00 PM.. During these four hours, CBP recruiters will be available to provide information and advice on various aspects of the recruitment process.

What to expect in the CBP workshop?



Workshop attendees will receive Guidance on resume requirements and job specifications necessary to apply to CBP. Recruiters will detail the application and hiring process, with the goal of understand every step of the way to a career there.

If you are ready to apply, It is recommended to bring a laptop and an updated resume. During the event, CBP national recruiters will be available to review your resume and offer you personalized advice to improve your application. This step is key, since your “resume” can increase your chances of being selected for the process of recruitment.

Notably CBP officers are responsible for enforcing more than 400 laws. related to trade, smuggling, agricultural pests and diseases, and the admissibility of persons.

This role is key to maintaining the security and integrity of the United States borders.If you would like more information about the event or have additional questions, Visit the official CBP website or contact the Imperial County Workforce Development Office.