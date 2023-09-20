Francelike SpainGermany and other European destinations, stands as one of the most attractive destinations for migrants in search of opportunities professionals and enriching cultural experiences.

With its rich history, diverse landscape, and the ability to master a second or third language, France attracts the attention of those looking to expand their horizons.

However, France is also committed to controlling the migration irregular, as demonstrated by proposing a project at the beginning of the year to accelerate the expulsion of undocumented immigrants, especially those with a criminal record, as explained by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin.

But beyond its iconic Eiffel Towerthe majestic Notre Dame Cathedral or its exquisite wines, France offers a quality of life that attracts thousands of foreigners. The French health system, ranked among the top ten in the world according to Saint Leo University, is one of the main attractions.

If you are interested in living and working in France, one option to consider is the “Working Holiday” program, although this has an age limit of 30 years. The French embassy in Bogotá provides the following steps to apply:

Fill out the application form at France-Visas and schedule an appointment based on availability on the calendar.

At the appointment, you must present the following documents:

– Two recent photos, one of which is attached to the form.

– Your original travel document and a copy valid for at least three months beyond your expected return date.

– A criminal record certificate.

– Medical insurance valid for one year.

– A round-trip plane ticket, ensuring that the return date is at least nine months after your arrival.

– A bank certificate that demonstrates financial solvency with a balance equal to or greater than 2,500 euros, approximately 10,415,000 Colombian pesos.

In addition to the “Working Holiday” program, there are other visa options for working in France.

Short Term Visa

This visa is suitable for those who wish to do tourism, business, visit family or participate in conferences in France. It also allows the exercise of paid activities, as long as the stay does not exceed three months.

Long Term Visa

If your nationality does not exempt you from the visa, you must apply for this permit if your planned stay in France exceeds 90 days. However, keep in mind that this visa is not indefinite and has a validity ranging from three months to one year.

In short, France not only offers the opportunity to enjoy its culture, landscapes and gastronomy, but also provides various options for those who wish to live and work in this European country. Learn the specific requirements of the visa that best suits your needs and take the first step towards a unique experience in French lands.

