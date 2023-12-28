Operations available with Correos Cash:

• Withdrawal at Post Offices: request the withdrawal of money from your bank's mobile application and, with the locator and your ID, the Post Office staff will give you the cash along with a receipt at the selected office.

• Home withdrawal: clients of Banco Santander, CaixaBank, Mediolanum or Ibercaja can request withdrawals at home. Through the app, request the desired amount, and Correos will prepare the amount so that a postman can deliver it to your home with a receipt of the operation.

• Deposit money: make the deposit request from your bank's app and take the locator to any Post office. The staff will enter the agreed amount with your ID and provide proof of the transaction.

• Operations without the Correos Cash App: go to a Correos office, present your ID, residence card or passport, and the last 4 digits of the IBAN. The Correos worker will verify your identity and, after confirmation from the bank, will deliver or collect the requested amount.

Correos Cash, the financial service that presents key advantages to simplify operations, has 2,389 offices distributed throughout the country, located near bank branches and with the convenience of rural postmen, guaranteeing unique accessibility. With the elimination of queues and restrictive banking hours, it provides convenience in both depositing and withdrawing money. Security is a priority with strict protocols, and unlike banking institutions, it offers personalized attention in all its offices, regardless of the transaction amount, thus providing a more efficient and customer-focused financial experience.

This service facilitates financial operations for clients of various banks, such as CaixaBank, Evo Banco, Triodos Bank, Ibercaja, Banco Mediolanum, Bancofar and BBVA. If you are a client of one of these banks, you can take advantage of Correos Cash services to carry out transactions quickly and conveniently, either withdrawing cash or making deposits at any of the associated offices.