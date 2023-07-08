One of the easiest, most practical and comfortable ways to have cash in a short time is to go to ATMs and withdraw it from them. In this context, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving) launched an important notice to customers who have bank cards HSBC and Scotiabank.

As we mentioned before, one of the most practical ways to have cash is to go to the ATMs of the financial institution to which the bank cards belong.

However, many times users of this type of service do not have nearby ATMs belonging to the bank of which they are account holders, therefore, when using the facilities and technology of other financial institutions, they have to pay a commission for said use.

This is how bank customers HSCB and Scotiabank You will be happy to know that the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services announced that they have an extra benefit because withdrawals at ATMs from other financial institutions can be completely free.

Thus, the Condusef made it publicly known that customers with a bank card from HSBC and Scotiabank can make withdrawals at ATMs from both banks, as they are both part of the Multired Agreement, which groups them together with Inbursa BanBajío, Banca Mifel and Banregio.

Thus, by sharing their ATM network, HSBC and Scotiabank customers can withdraw cash at the facilities of more than 9,000 branches of the aforementioned banks.

For its part, Scotiabank, in addition to belonging to Multired, also has an agreement with Mi Banco Autofin, Afirme and Intercam, so they can use ATMs to withdraw cash, without being charged a commission, so they can withdraw the money in full.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the use of ATMs is expected to decrease in the coming years, due to the use of other technologies.