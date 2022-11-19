Silao, Guanajuato.- The Hill of the Cubilete It is the most symbolic elevation of the state of Guanajuato because in its top is found the sanctuary of Christ King an oratory on which rises a statue of Christ with open arms similar to the Christ redeemer from Rio de Janeiro.

It is located at 20km of Silao and approximately 30 km from Lion and has a height of 2,579 meters above sea levelthroughout the year thousands visit and thousands of people in different seasons because it is one of the Main tourist attractions of the state.

The Hill of the Cubilete It can be visited any day of the year. The cost of the trip depends on where you visit it from, but to get an idea, let’s start with the fact that if you come by bus, the right thing to do is to get to the bus station in capital guanajuato or of Silao.

Once at the terminal buses You can board the transport to Cerro del Cubilete on the platforms, which must be said it’s nothing flashy It is a conventional suburban transport truck that leaves every 2 hours approximatelyfor a fee of $15 pesos the easy journey

so of easy is to arrive, though No is the most fast or comfortable to do it.

If you move in car It is much faster but you will spend a little more on fuel, if it is a compact car in good condition, on average it has a performance of 17 km per liter, in theory 6 liters (around 120 pesos) would be enough if you leave from Silao or Guanajuato and it would take between 45 and 50 minutes to arrive.

By food You should not worry since in the highest part of the hill next to the Sanctuary there are a series of economic kitchens where you can eat enough at a very accessible price and an exquisite taste, a person average can be satisfied paying around 100 pesos, more drinks.

so we can round out the trip in 150 pesos more drinksif you come in truck Leaving from the city of Guanajuato or Silao or around 300 pesos more beveragesif you use your own car.

Other option It is possible to join one of the tourist trips that leave from the mentioned cities that oscillate in cost between 150 and 200 weights according to the season. As you can see, it is not expensive to visit this busy place.