Are you looking to hire WiFi internet for your home and the packages and prices handled by Telmex and Totalplay do not convince you? Right away we will let you know about the plans and costs that Bait de Walmart, OMV of the multinational, manages, which will surely make you want to hire their services but now.

At present, having the Internet at home is considered, almost almost, as something of first necessity, since daily life, be it school or work, has been transported, to a large extent, to cyberspace.

It is in this way that as there is greater demand for the Internet services in MexicoAt the same time, new telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony companies have emerged, which offer different packages and prices.

It is in this way that, nowadays, Mexican users have a greater variety of options in terms of companies, plans and costs, so there is no reason why Internet users have to settle for Telmex, Totalplay or Megacable.

Do you want to try Internet other than Telmex and Totalplay? Walmart Bait has these PRICES/Photo: Unsplash

In this context, one of the newest telecommunications and telephone companies that has been giving people something to talk about is Walmart Bait, OMV of the multinational which has become popular among Mexican users due to its cell phone packages.

However, few know that Walmart’s Bait, a competitor to Telcel and Movistar, also has domestic internet packages, making it one of the biggest competitors to Telmex, Totalplay and Megacable in Mexico.

Thus, in case you are interested, the following are the packages and prices that Walmart Bait handles:

My Bait at home initial kit with a price of 799 pesos per month, a package that includes a modem and 120 GB at the maximum data transmission speed available at the moment according to the infrastructure, geographical position and weather and/or social conditions of the region

My Bait at home of 329 pesos per month, which includes a total of 120 GB of internet at the maximum speed of data transmission depending on the infrastructure, geographical position and weather/social conditions

My Bait at home for 89 pesos, a package that includes a data bag with 30 GB at the maximum data transmission speed available at the moment according to the infrastructure, geographical position and weather and/or social conditions.

