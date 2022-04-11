The dream of everyone who is passionate about football is to attend the greatest event: the World Cup. This year the meeting is in Qatar and for Latin Americans, a new air route could make their way easier. This is the Caracas-Doha connection, through the state airline Conviasa.

(Also read: Moving reunion of a young Venezuelan with his family, after 5 years)

The Venezuelan authorities are betting on two things: the exploration of new routes and turn the country into the region’s hub again, just as it was a few years ago and which, due to the crisis, left the nation with almost no flights.

Conviasa is sanctioned by the United States government (USA). In February 2020, the Office of Asset Control imposed the sanction. Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary, assured that “The illegitimate Maduro regime depends on the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa to transport corrupt officials of the regime around the world to galvanize support for its anti-democratic efforts.”

The country’s air connections were already deteriorating due to debts with the airlines that little by little left Venezuela. Today Conviasa flies to about 15 international destinations including Russia, Iran and Turkey. Recently its board announced that Argentina, Chile, Peru and Ecuador would be available.

Juan Teixeira, president of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (Inac) said in a radio program that the idea of ​​this alliance with Qatar was to “become the hub of Latin America again” by being part of the exploration of these new routes.

“In addition to the growing presence of Qatar in Airways in Latin America, Conviasa wants to capitalize on this by being the only Latin American airline to operate the route.the idea would be for Maiquetia to receive traffic from other countries”, Rodolfo Ruíz, an aeronautical lawyer, tells EL TIEMPO who also insists that although it is reckless to talk about income, these would be good.

Conviasa has an Airbus A340, an Airbus A319, 16 Embraer 190 aircraft, seven Boeing 737s, seven Cessna 208s, three ATR-42s, three ATR-72s. The date of the start of operations and the possible costs are not yet known. Qatar Airways flies from Argentina and Brazil but in the Venezuelan case it will leave it in the hands of Conviasa.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

