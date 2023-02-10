Do you want to get your visa? A young Mexican woman who managed to obtain a United States visa shared through her social networks what should not be done in the interview with the authorities so that it is given to you authorize.

Surely you know someone or have heard about people who are not authorized to obtain a US visa for various reasons, which is why a young woman who managed to obtain it recently has shared with Internet users what should not be done in the interview with the authorities of the North American country so that they give it to you.

It was through the TikTok social network where a netizen posted a video in which she revealed what should be taken into account not to do when in an interview to obtain a United States visa.

According to what the young woman declared in the tiktok, she and her mother went to process the US visa because they wanted to visit some relatives who are living in the US country.

It should be noted that the tiktoker commented that she and her mother they were asked different questions during the interview. While her parent was asked what she did for a living and what the purpose of the trip to the United States was, she was asked to explain her profession, how much work experience she had and if she lived next to her mother of her

“She replied that she should go visit some relatives and go for a walk, go sightseeing,” he said. “I replied that I am a history teacher, I am about to enter a master’s degree and I live with my mother,” she added.

Fortunately, both she and her mother managed to obtain the visa. In this sense, the young woman remarked that the best advice you can give for the visa to be authorized is to tell the truth and prove it.

We recommend you read:

“It was very simple, we were very calm. I knew that they were going to give it to my mother because she is an older person and because of her stability, but she doubted that they would give it to me because I was young, ”she said.