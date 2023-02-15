A Colombian citizen who intends to visit the United States is required to obtain a US visa, among other things, which is registered by the immigration authorities of the North American country in the traveler’s passport.

There are more than thirty types of visa that exist, so for many interested parties it is difficult to understand which one they should access if they want to travel as tourists or, for example, as students.

we tell you What are the main types of visa and the difference between them?according to the official website of the Government of the United States.

There are two important divisions in the American visa: the one whose purpose is to allow temporary entry to visitors to the North American country (non-immigrant visa) and the one that allows them to stay as residents (immigrant visa).

The first is divided into several modalities that originate from the purpose for which the traveler visits the US: visa for visitors for pleasure or business trips, for students and exchange visitors and temporary workers. While the second originates from family ties with Americans that foreigners seeking to enter the country have.

What are the non-immigrant visas?

• Athlete, amateur or professional (competing for cash prizes only): category B-1.

• Au pair (exchange visitor): category J. Needs approval in the Information System for Students and Exchange Visitors (Sevis).

• Business visitor: category B-1.

• Crew member: category D.

• Diplomat or official of a foreign government: category A.

• Domestic worker or nanny (must accompany foreign employer): Category B-1.

• Employee of a designated international organization or NATO: category G1-G5, NATO.

• Exchange visitor: category J. Needs approval (Sevis).

• Foreign military personnel stationed in the United States: Category A-2.

• Alien with extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics: Category O. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (uscis) approval of a petition or application.

• International cultural exchange visitor: category Q. Approval (Uscis) of a petition or request.

• Medical treatment, visitor for: category B-2.

• Media, journalist: category I.

• Athlete, artist, entertainer: PAG category. Approval (Uscis) of a petition or request.

• Medical: category J, H-1B. Needs approval (Sevis).

• Professor, scholar, professor (exchange visitor): category J. Needs approval (Sevis).

• Religious worker: category R. Needs approval (Uscis).

• Student: academic, vocational: category F, M. Needs approval (Sevis).

• Seasonal Farm Worker: Category H-2A. You must obtain a foreign labor certification from the US Department of Labor before filing a petition with the USCIS.

• Temporary worker who performs other services or tasks of a temporary or seasonal nature: category H-2B. You must obtain a foreign labor certification from the US Department of Labor before filing a petition with the USCIS.

• Tourism, vacations, pleasure visitor: category B-2.

• Training in a program not primarily for employment: H-3 category. You need approval (Uscis).

• Treaty trader / treaty investor: category mi.

• Transiting the United States: Category C.

• Victim of human trafficking: category T. Needs approval (Uscis).

• Nonimmigrant visa (V) for spouse and children of a lawful permanent resident (LPR): category V.

• Renewals in the US – A, G and NATO visas. (N/A).

What are the visas for migrants?

• Spouse of a US citizen: category IR1, CR1.

• Spouse of a US citizen awaiting approval of an I-130 immigrant petition: category K-3*.

• Fiancé(e) to marry a US citizen and live in the US: K-1 category*.

• International adoption of orphaned children by US citizens: category IR3, IH3, IR4, IH4.

• Certain family members of US citizens: category IR2, CR2, IR5, F1, F3, F4.

• Certain family members of lawful permanent residents: category F2A, F2B.

• Religious workers: category SD, SR.

• Diversity Immigrant Visa: Category DV.

• Returning Resident: Category SB.

