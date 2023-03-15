Spain continues to be one of the preferred destinations for Colombians to travel. According to data from Colombia Migration, 1,029,262 nationals traveled to that country between January and December 2022, making it one of the three preferred destinations for Colombians after the US (3.1 million travelers in 2022) and Mexico. (1.4 million travelers in 2022).

According to the entity’s data, 519,000 of the Colombians who traveled to Spain in 2022 did so for tourism reasons, while 440,614 did so to reside in that country.

And it is that the culture, architecture, gastronomy and, in general, life in Spain attract hundreds of Colombians every day. That’s why, If you are interested in traveling to this European nation in 2023, these are the requirements you must meet:

Passports and reservations



At the moment, Colombians are exempt from a visa to enter Spain if it is for tourism, business trips or for medical treatment and, above all, for short-term trips. Thus, you will be able to enter this European nation without a visa as long as your intention is to remain in Spain for a maximum period of 90 days.

However, the immigration authorities will require a series of documents to allow you to enter the country. Remember that if you do not justify the reasons for your trip, you may be prevented from entering Spanish territory.

Thus, first of all, according to the requirements mentioned by the Ministry of the Interior of Spain on its website, Colombians must have a valid passport issued by the Colombian Chancellery and that, by 2023, it has a cost of 121,000 Colombian pesos, in the case of the ordinary passport, and 216,000 for the executive passport.

This document “must be valid for a minimum of three months after the expected date of departure from the Schengen territory and must have been issued within the ten years prior to the date of entry,” according to the Ministry.

In addition to your passport, the authorities will ask you to present a series of documents justifying the reasons for your trip.

If your trip is of a tourist nature, You must have a document that proves your reservation in a hotel or other type of accommodation. In case you are going to stay at the home of a relative or another person who lives in Spain, you must present a letter of invitation.

Said letter must be processed by the person who is in Spanish territory before the Police Station of the area in which he resides.

They seek to verify that the tourist has no intention of staying in Spain

The document will record the intention to host the tourist, request information about the link or relationship with the guest and must prove the availability of the home in Spanish territory. Remember to do this process well in advance.

In all cases, they will require you to present a return plane ticket to your country, in this case Colombia, or a plane or train ticket to verify that you will travel later to another destination. This is a measure with which the authorities seek to verify that the tourist has no intention of staying in Spain and that he will leave the country within the 90 days allowed without a visa.

You will only need a visa if you intend to be in Spain for a period of more than 90 days.

Money to support yourself on the trip

Another of the requirements, and perhaps one of the most important to enter Spainis the accreditation of economic resources to remain in that country during your trip.

According to the Ministry of the Interior of Spain, you must prove that you have a minimum amount of 108 euros (per person and for each day of the trip) or a minimum of 972 euros for your stay time.

And how can you prove that you own these resources? They may ask you to show the money, if you have it in cash, but you can also present traveler’s checks or credit cards with the respective bank statement. Thus, they seek to verify that the amount of money is available in your bank account or on the card you are presenting.

“In the event that it is verified that a foreigner lacks sufficient economic resources for the time he wishes to remain in Spain (…) his entry into Spanish territory will be denied as established by regulation,” says the Ministry of the Interior.

There is also the possibility that they will allow you to enter the country but for a shorter number of days and that it is in accordance with the economic resources that you can prove to the authorities.

Other travel documents



In addition to the passport and documents about your monetary resources, the Ministry of the Interior of Spain recommends that it is important to have travel reservation documents. They can be reservations to tourist sites or other types of activities that can serve to demonstrate that your trip will only be tourism.

If it is a professional and business trip, or if it is a trip to attend an event, you can have on hand the invitation letter of the meetings or events you will attend or the registration for it. Access cards to fairs or congresses can also be used.

Remember that, from December 15, 2022, Spain eliminated the restrictions due to covid-19 so it is no longer necessary to present your vaccination card upon arrival in the country or quarantine upon arrival, as occurred in some countries during the most serious moments of the pandemic.

Thus, the Spanish authorities say, to enter the country it is enough to present “the documents that justify the purpose and conditions of entry and stay, and prove sufficient economic means for the time that you intend to stay in Spain, or be in a position to obtain legally said means”.

Etias Permit

However, it is important to keep in mind that from November 2023 European countries will begin to require the European Travel Information and Authorization System (Etias).

The Etias is not a visa, but a permit that will be required by the countries of the European Union for citizens of nations exempt from visas to enter the Schengen area for short stays, as is the case in Colombia.

The form to request your Etias permit will be available online. The permit will cost 7 euros and will be valid for three years and for all trips you make to the Schengen area during that time.

To request your Etias you only need to have your passport information, contact information and a debit or credit card to pay the value of the permit.

Remember that if the intention of your trip is to study, work or settle in Spain for a longer period of time, you must process the respective visa whose information can be found on the website of the Ministry of the Interior of Spain.

