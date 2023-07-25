If you want to apply for a visa to the United States, you will need to collect the appropriate documents depending on the purpose of the trip and the category of authorization, and present them before the interview at the Consular Section.

According to the Official Visa Appointment Service of the US Department of State, these are some general mandatory requirements for all types of visas. Remember that, depending on each case, it may be necessary to attach additional documentation.

General documents required for all types of visas

All applicants must submit:

1. Passport valid for travel to the US that must be valid for at least six months beyond the planned period of stay in the North American country.



2. Previous passport containing the most recently issued visa to the US, if applicable.

3. Nonimmigrant Visa Application Confirmation Page, Form DS-160.

Depending on the visa category, additional documents may be requested.

4. Confirmation print page and instructions obtained from the official website.

5. A 5 x 5 cm (2 x 2 inch) color photograph taken within the last 6 months.

6. Family members accompanying the applicant, unless for another purpose of travel, must present a marriage certificate (for spouse) and/or birth certificate (for unmarried children under 21), as applicable.

Additional Documents for Visitor (B) Visa: Business, Tourism and Medical Treatment

No additional paperwork is required for a visitor visa unless medical treatment is intended in the US. In such a case, the following documents may be required:

1. Medical diagnosis issued by a local physician explaining the nature of the illness and the reason treatment is needed in the US.

2. Letter from a US physician or medical facility willing to treat the condition, detailing the duration and estimated cost of the procedures.

3. Proof that all transportation, medical, and living expenses in the US will be paid. This could be a bank statement detailing income/savings or certified copies of tax returns for the patient or the person or organization paying for treatment.

When attending an in-person consular interview, additional documents may be required to determine visa eligibility. This could include evidence of:

1. The purpose of the trip.

2. Plans to leave the US after the trip.

3. Solvency to pay all the costs of the trip.

4. Work and/or family ties may be sufficient to demonstrate the purpose of the trip and the intention to return to the country of origin.

5. If you cannot cover all the costs of the trip, evidence can be shown that someone else will cover some or all of the costs.

Academic or language student

1. You will need Form I-20, Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Nonimmigrant Technical, Language, or Academic Student Status. This is generated through the Student and Exchange Visa Information System (SEVIS), and will be provided by your educational institution. It must bear your signature and that of the representative of your educational institution.

2. You will need to submit the SEVIS I-901 payment receipt.

temporary worker

1. You will need the receipt number of your approved petition, as it appears on the USCIS Form I-129 for a Nonimmigrant Worker or on the USCIS Notice of Action Form I-797. This does not apply to H1B1 visa applicants.

2. You must have a job offer from an employer in the United States and an application certified and approved by the Department of Labor. This applies only to H1B1 visa applicants.

Media and journalists

1. You will need to prove that you are employed by the media.

2. You will need to present a copy of your official press credential.

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

​*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from the Official Visa Appointment Service of the United States Department of State, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.