Virtuality has changed the way of understanding and performing at work. Colombian professionals continue to see an opportunity in remote work, while companies still have a significant percentage of their staff working from home.

Added to this, work abroad continues to attract people who want to build their life in another country and the demand for more remote services remains unsatisfied.

And if you want to telework in the US, what are the requirements of these companies and the North American country for those who want to telework? Here we tell you.

The advantages of teleworking

Time, money and risk reduction, these can be three of the benefits that can be seen when analyzing remote work in the work of the new century. The person can work without spending time and money in transportation and other office work expenses, and minimizing the risks of occupational accidents or illnesses.

Now, although not all companies have a remote or hybrid model due to the nature of the tasks that are required, Yes, there are certain sectors that still consider it positive to have remote staff.

Teleworking, which has been accelerated by the pandemic, has advantages that still allow it to remain attractive to professionals and companies.

The numbers prove it: the Partnership for New York City organization published a report in February which highlights that 82% of the companies surveyed prefer the hybrid model as their “predominant policy” this year.

Likewise, of those who already use a model that combines face-to-face and remote work, 59% establish at least three days a week of work in the office.

This figure may increase in certain sectorssuch as technology and programming.

The report indicates a difference in the expansion of teleworking according to the sectors. While the percentage of attendance in the real estate sector was 80%, in the financial sector it was 59% and in the technological sector 49%, so there is still a wide offer for those interested in teleworking in programming.

A sector that keeps teleworking on the rise

In Colombia, the technological sector such as programming, software engineering have also taken further boom in line with global and labor market trends.

Due to the nature of the profession to be carried out, professionals in technology sectors have an easier time working remotely, since most of the tools they use for development are in programs that are accessible to all types of homes with an Internet connection.

In addition to this, the return to face-to-face after the health crisis caused by covid-19 The way of understanding the new remote world has not changed.

In the United States alone, results from the 2022 Business Response Survey, conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, show that in August and September 2022, 27.5% of establishments had employees who telework all the time or part of the time.

Additionally, 95.1% of establishments in this country expected the amount of time employees were allowed to telework remain the same in the next six months, so it can be expected that this trend will continue.

This is why Colombian professionals can see in the United States a job opportunity and their life project. But before you pack your bags and look for job offers, First you must know what the companies and the country require to be able to work in their territory.

US companies looking to recruit talent in Colombia or Latin America remotely usually have a series of requirements for candidates.

These are the requirements

This being the case, US companies that seek to hire talent in Colombians or Latin Americans remotely They usually have a series of requirements for candidates.

First of all, the professionals they must handle the language very wellgenerally require a B2 or higher level of English.

Likewise, require verifiable experience in programming and the development of software, or knowledge in the technological area to perform; as well as advanced skills in popular programming languages such as Java, Python, Ruby, or Javascript.

They require verifiable experience in programming and software development, or knowledge in the technological area to be performed; as well as advanced skills in programming languages.

“It’s important that you have proactive attitude towards continuous learning, since the technology industry is constantly changing and it is essential to be up-to-date”, says Diego Gamboa, Chief Technology Officer of the Software Mismo consultancy.

The applicant must also have previous experience in remote and virtual work. In most cases, companies choose professionals who can prove job success working remotely.

Finallythere are certain particular requirements that each company can request, Among these are the technical knowledge of the particular work that the employee will perform.

Employment authorization, a fundamental element

Full-time telecommuting is not allowed on a B1-B2 visa, because the primary purpose of your stay in the United States would be considered work. This regardless of whether you are paid in US dollars or in foreign currency.

Full-time telecommuting in the United States it is only allowed if you have first obtained employment authorization approved by the Department of Homeland Security.

Travelers must apply for employment authorization before doing full-time remote work in the United States.

This is possible in limited circumstances under some visa types, for example, certain dependent visa types. Telecommuting full time while studying on an F1 visaor participate in a cultural exchange on a J1 visa, is not allowed regardless of whether you receive a salary in the United States or abroad.

Telecommuting offers a great opportunity for many people to work from anywhere, but travelers must apply for employment authorization before doing full-time remote work in the United States.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME