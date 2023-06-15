Are you interested in studying abroad? Congratulations! The United States opens its doors to all students interested in living the experience of studying abroad.

From vocational studies to a doctorate, the United States has a multicultural environment, the resources and all the tools to make this the most memorable of experiences. You will have the opportunity to develop your skills in another language and share with people from the United States and all over the world, while acquiring new knowledge.

To study in the United States, it is necessary to obtain a visa that allows you to carry out said activity. There are different types of visa depending on the student program in which you wish to participate.

It is also important that you check the prerequisites that you must have before applying for the visa. For example, you must show that you have sufficient funds to pay for the program you are interested in and your intent to leave the United States when the program ends.

(Also read: American visa: what happens if you stay longer than allowed in the United States?)

To study in the United States, it is necessary to obtain a visa that allows you to carry out said activity. See also US supplies $619 million worth of weapons to Taiwan Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. TIME. ARCHIVE

The types of student visa

The types of student visa are the F-1 type student visa and the visa for vocational studies type M-1.

Once you decide what type of program you want, you will need to obtain an I-20 form from the educational institution, necessary to apply for the visa at the United States Embassy in Bogotá.

(You may be interested in: US Migrant Processing Centers will begin to operate in Colombia)

In addition, you will need to fill out the DS-160 form, pay the appropriate visa fee, and pay the fee to verify that your school establishes your status as “initial” or “active” in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS, for its acronym in English).

Regarding the mentioned fees, as of June 17, 2023 the student visa fee is $185. As for the SEVIS fee, it ranges from $30 to $350, a value that will depend on the type of study program you decide to do.

As of June 17, 2023 the student visa fee is $185.

Likewise, your passport must be valid at the time of the application and must have a current photo that meets the specifications required for this process.

After completing these steps, you will be ready to schedule your appointment at the US Embassy. Please note that while the Embassy is making every effort to open appointments for these visa types on an ongoing basis, appointments are limited and availability cannot be guaranteed as the summer progresses.

(You can read: The Latin American countries that will not need a visa for Canada for 6 months)

Therefore, it is important that you apply as soon as you obtain the I-20 form. In general, We recommend that you make the request at least two (2) months in advance, sufficient time to advance in the steps established for the process.

If your application is approved, the Embassy will process your visa in a minimum time of two (2) weeks, a period that you must keep in mind to avoid any inconvenience with your flight dates, course start dates, etc. The Embassy recommends to all travelers that they do not purchase their travel tickets until they have their visas in hand.

The Embassy will process your visa in a minimum time of two (2) weeks. See also Ferrari F12

Remember that you do not need the help of a “processor” or third parties to complete your application. Each applicant is responsible for the accuracy of the information provided in their application form. For this reason, we recommend that you use the tools that the US Embassy has at your disposal.

(Keep reading: This is how the US centers in Colombia will work to process immigration cases)

The United States Government and the Department of State have different resources that will help you throughout the process. You can enter the Student and Exchange Visitor Program page to find out which certified schools you will be able to attend. At travel.state.gov you can find general information about the process and additional information of interest to you as a traveler to the United States.

For the latest news, follow the US Embassy in Bogotá on social media – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – and on its website.

US CONSULATE

Can I telework in the United States with my nonimmigrant visa?

More news at eltiempo.com