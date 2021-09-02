It’s ten o’clock at night and he lies on the couch to watch television for a while before going to bed. Tomorrow he has to get up early and does not want the clock to strike two in the morning like the day before. A notification sounds on the phone. Look at it. It is a whatsapp of your group of friends to organize the weekend dinner. Answer and continue with the series I was watching. Dream again. The conversation is encouraged. One message, another, another, another … Since he has already lost the thread of the series, he leaves it in the background and enters his social networks to entertain himself for a while with the photos that his friends and the celebrities he follows have uploaded. . Facebook, Twitter, Instagram … Without almost realizing it, it’s already half past twelve. He goes to bed half pissed off because he has gotten tangled up with his cell phone again and he’s running late. Again. Leave the phone on the nightstand. It is your alarm clock. After ten minutes, another notification sounds and the screen turns on. It’s an alert from one of your favorite stores. You know it’s late, but you can’t help but click on the link to enter the web and see that promotion that you have just been offered. A quarter past one. He snorts. Tossing and turning in bed, unable to sleep. He begins to get nervous because he has to get up early and he is aware that he will not be able to sleep more than five and a half hours. He repeats to himself that this is the last time it happens, but … the next day it happens again.

Do you feel identified with this situation? Does something similar happen to you? Losing hours of sleep by fiddling with your mobile or any other electronic device (tablet, computer, television …) until well into the morning is not just a matter for teenagers. More and more adults are abducted by the hypnotic power of screens, to the point of affecting functions as basic as rest. He has a name. It is called ‘technological vamping’ and experts warn about the negative consequences that this nocturnal digital dependence has for our physical and mental health. «It is a phenomenon that affects people of all ages. It does not have to do only with children’s or youth leisure but with the current way of life, in which screens are part of our daily routines. They are like a kind of black hole through which our health and our time seep ”, warns the psychologist who is an expert in technological addictions, Gabriela Paoli.

The ‘brain sweepers’



One of the main problems generated by the abuse of screens at night is precisely “sleep disturbance as a result of the blue light emitted by electronic devices,” explains María José Martínez, coordinator of the Society’s Chronobiology working group. Spanish of the Dream (SES). There is the paradox that we turn off the light in the room to sleep, but turn on the light of a screen as soon as we get into bed, a habit that negatively affects our health since those bluish waves “literally break the melatonin”, which is the hormone responsible for sleep

“Our brain has a kind of internal clock called the circadian system that establishes when everything in our body has to happen based on a predetermined pattern. Well, light is one of the elements that is responsible for setting that clock, to synchronize it. And the blue is the one that informs the body that we are awake. If during the night we receive blue waves, we are giving a wrong signal to our body. We are telling him that he has to get going when what he would have to do is prepare for the dream, ”says Martínez. Hence, the recommendation of the SES experts is to reduce the exposure to this type of light from eight in the afternoon.

If the melatonin breaks down, not only will it take us longer to fall asleep, but it will also be more superficial and fragmented. In other words, we will not sleep well and that lack of rest has consequences the next day that usually appear in the form of fatigue, poor performance and even weight gain. «Today we want to get to everything: respond to emails from work at the moment, reply to messages, watch the latest fashion series, be on social networks … And where do we get the time? From the dream. Big mistake “, laments the biologist and also manager of the company specializing in the study of sleep Kronohealth, dependent on the University of Murcia.

Sleep is very important for physical rest, but it is also important for mental rest. It has been scientifically proven that lack of sleep is directly related to the development of diseases such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s. “Let’s say that during the deepest phase of sleep (REM) our body sends the ‘brain sweepers’ to clean the toxic substances that neurons produce throughout the day while they work. If these deep phases of sleep are not reached during the night, the brain is not cleaned and those toxic proteins accumulate. What the ‘brain sweepers’ don’t clean today, they won’t tomorrow. That is to say, that that sleep recovers is a lie. We have to become aware of the importance of sleeping well because we are doing irreparable damage to our body “, warns Martínez, an opinion also shared by the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN).

“My parents take my mobile from me, but they spend the day glued to a screen”

The latest studies show that adolescents have lost between an hour and an hour and a half of sleep a day due to the use of electronic devices just before bedtime, «a trend exacerbated by the pandemic: eight out of ten young people (81.5% ) acknowledge having modified their sleep rhythms and many of them have problems conciliating it “, warn at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC). «It is important that parents impose limits on the use of the devices (agree to disconnect the Wi-Fi at certain times, that it is not used at the table …). It is not about removing the connection but about regulating it. In this sense, routines are very important. It is advisable to establish fixed hours both for going to bed and for getting up ”, points out Diego Redolar, professor of Psychology Studies and Educational Sciences at the UOC. However, it is of little use to warn about the harmful consequences of using screens before going to bed if the parents of these children do not set an example. “My office is full of kids who complain that their parents punish them without a mobile phone, while they spend the day glued to a screen,” laments the psychologist Gabriela Paoli, an expert in technological addictions and author of the book ‘Digital Health’. “Young people believe in what we do, not in what we say. If you just give them the badge with which they have to go to sleep at ten o’clock, but what they see is that you spend the day glued to a screen, it will be very difficult to convince them not to do it. The best parental control is for parents to have some kind of connection limit, ”concludes José Ramón Ubieto.

Micro awakenings



The presence of screens in the bedroom not only prevents you from falling asleep but can also keep you awake. And this has an explanation. “Sleep is made up of several cycles and it is common for us to go through four phases of about 90 minutes duration each throughout one night. Well, after each of these cycles there is a micro-awakening. The normal and natural thing is that we go back to sleep immediately. The problem is that if during one of those little awakenings we see a light on –either because I’ve left the TV on or because a notification comes to my mobile phone–, the body understands that it has to start up and wake up. Hence the importance of the room environment being adequate, “explains the SES expert.

And meanwhile, in the next bedroom, three-quarters of the same thing happens. “It is the classic case of adolescents who go to bed officially at ten o’clock at night and four hours later are still glued to a screen”, describes José Ramón Ubieto, professor of Studies in Psychology and Educational Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). According to the latest studies, the pandemic has changed the sleep habits of eight out of ten young people and most admit to having problems falling asleep. «Social networks are the main cause of this wakefulness. Young people take hours of sleep to use them in a virtual life that works as a new reality for them, “the experts agree.

Tips for reducing your exposure to blue light Night profile and out notifications

Sleep experts advise reducing the exposure to blue light from screens after eight in the afternoon and eliminating the presence of any electronic device in the bedroom to ensure a good night’s sleep. However, they are also aware of the difficulty of carrying out this disconnection to the letter, so they recommend carrying out a series of guidelines to reduce the effects of ‘technological vamping’.

1.

Put a night profile: Many electronic devices include among their tools the possibility of lowering the intensity of the light on the screen after a certain time. If the device does not have a night profile, there are applications on the market that fulfill this function.

2.

Disable notifications: In this way, we will prevent sound and light from waking us up. Another option is to deactivate the sound and turn the mobile over.

3.

Schedule the television to turn itself off: If you are one of those who watches television in bed, program it off. The ideal, in any case, would be not to have a television in the bedroom.