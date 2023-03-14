The Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez is being congratulated for participating in a project whose purpose is to raise funds to contribute to the organization Causa Niñezlocated in Mar del Plata, the place where ‘Dibu’ was born.

Causa Niñez has been working for 20 years with children and adolescents with the objective of “disseminating, studying, fostering, informing, investigating, promoting, publishing and developing actions, projects, programs and plans aimed at the defense, promotion and protection of the rights of childhood and adolescence”.

The player will deliver prizes such as a trip to England and two tickets to see the friendly match of the Argentina team against Panamawhich will take place on March 23.

Also, there is the possibility of winning a flight to Birmingham to eat a delicious barbecue at the house of the goalkeeper of the Argentine team. This is how he made it known through his account instagram in which he published a video in which he begins with the phrase: “Do you want to share a barbecue with me?”.

People who wish to participate can do so easily and safely through the Fair Play Initiative. Winners will be announced via the @fairplayinitiative and @emi_martinez26 Instagram accounts.

Finally, the money raised will go to Causa Niñez, in addition to building the ‘Club for Children and Adolescents ‘Dibu”.

This is the second charity gesture that the player leads, since the first was done on March 10 through the auction of his goalkeeper gloves with whom he played during his time at FIFA Qatar 2022, and with whom he made the Argentina team champion.

The gloves were auctioned for a value of 45,000 dollars (213,000,000 million pesos), money he donated to the Garrahan Pediatric Hospitallocated in Argentina.

