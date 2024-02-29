According to information that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has disseminated through its official channels, Mexican coins and banknotes have won different international awards due to their striking designs.

Under this understanding, there are many people who have been interested in the practice of purchase and sale of Mexican coins and billsand specifically commemorative coins.

It is in this way that you must take into consideration, in case you want to sell Mexican commemorative coins, that Only a bank in the Mexican national territory can buy them from youwhich is it?

The only bank authorized by the Mexican State to purchase Mexican commemorative coins is Banjercito (National Bank of the Army, Air Force and Navy, SNC). Thus, the commemorative coins that Banjercito buys and sells this 2024 are the following:

*Gold:

+Centenary (50 gold pesos)

+Aztec (20 pesos gold)

+1/2 Hidalgo

+1/4 Hidalgo

+1/5 Hidalgo

+Ounce

*Silver

+Ounce Freedom

+Tenth of an Ounce

+Commemorative coins

Likewise, the Banjercito also buys and sells 20 peso commemorative coinsalthough, it should be noted, their price is the same as their denomination, that is, 20 Mexican pesos.

However, the only Banjercito branches that buy and sell 20 peso commemorative coins, as well as gold and silver examples, are those located in Mexico City and Metropolitan Area.

Do you want to sell your collection of 20 peso commemorative coins? Only this bank buys them/Photo: Freepik

In this way, to buy or sell commemorative 20 peso coins in Banjercito you only have to show up at one of the aforementioned branches carrying the pieces and an official identification.

To finish, we leave you the list of the 20 peso commemorative coins that Banjercito can buy you:

*Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla new pesos

*Octavio Paz. Turn of the millennium

*New Fire

*Octavio Paz. Nobel Prize in Literature

*Centennial of the Mexican Army

*Belisario Dominguez

*Centennial of the Heroic Deed of Veracruz

*Centennial of the Taking of Zacatecas

Centennial of the Mexican Air Force

*Bicentennial of General José María Morelos y Pavón

*Centennial of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States

*Fiftieth anniversary of the application of the DNIII E plan

*50th Anniversary of the Application of the Marine Plan

*500 Years of the Foundation of the City and Port of Veracruz

*Centennial of the death of General Emiliano Zapata Salazar

*700 Years of the Lunar Foundation of Mexico City-Tenochtitlán

*500 Years of Historical Memory of Mexico- Tenochtitlán

*Bicentenary of National Independence

*One Hundred Years since the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

*Bicentennial of the Mexican Navy

*Bicentennial of the Heroic Military College.

