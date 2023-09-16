‘The Nun 2’, a horror film that is part of the Cinematographic Universe of ‘The Conjuring’, premiered in our country and, in its first weekend, it brought many people to the cinemas, who wanted to know the continuation of the story between the demon Valak and sister Irene, personified by Bonnie Aarons and Taissa Farmiga, respectively. And, now, you will have the opportunity to see it on the big screen for only 6 soles, thanks to ‘La fiesta del cine’.

Do you want to access the promotion? HERE we will tell you everything you need to know not only to be able to enjoy the aforementioned horror movie, but also others.

In which cinemas in Peru can I see ‘The Nun 2’ for 6 soles?

In order to enjoy the sequel to the film belonging to the ‘Warrenverse’and which was under the direction of Michael Chavesyou just have to go to any theater of your favorite cinema chain, since they all participate in ‘The film festival’. During this promotion, which is driven by the National Association of Movie Theaters of Perua special price of S/6 to watch movies in 2D and XD formats, while for 3D, Prime and 4DX movies, tickets will be half their original cost.

The movie chains where you can see ‘The Nun 2’ for 6 soles are Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, Cinestar, Cinerama, Movie Timeamong others, and here we will leave you some links so you can stay tuned for the start of the pre-sale:

Until when can I buy movie tickets for 6 soles?

‘The film festival’ will start from Monday, September 18 to Wednesday, September 20, 2023; however, the pre-sale of tickets for any of the mentioned dates will begin on Friday September 15. The promotion can be accessed through virtual or in-person purchase at the box office of your favorite cinema, so there is no reason to miss this celebration of the seventh art.

What other movies can I see at the cinema for 6 soles?

Not all films currently in theaters will participate in this promotion; However, you will be able to enjoy several that are being released and that were highly anticipated by the public. Next, we leave you the list of films that you can see for S/6 in ‘The cinema festival’:

‘Space Cubs’ (PREMIERE)

‘Guardian of the Forest’ (PREMIERE)

‘The Nun 2’ (PREMIERE)

‘Asteroid city’

‘Barbie’

‘Blue beetle’

‘Catastrophe in Korea’

‘Time trial’

‘Dracula: Sea of ​​Blood’

‘Grand tourism’

‘Guardians of the museum’

‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

‘Amelia’s decision’

‘Sound of freedom’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Megalodon 2’.

