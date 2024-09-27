“Boss, we connect” After several weeks of personality struggles and confrontations between the members, the Final of the reality show arrives The House of the Famousit’s next September 29 and if you want to see it on the big screen then you can go to the following cinemas.

It has been confirmed that Cinemex and Cinépolis have dedicated several of their rooms so that the public can enjoy the grand final between Karime Prindter, Gala Montes, Mario Bezares and Arath de la Torre, one of them will be the winner of 4 million pesos. Just as you hear it. For her part, Briggitte Bozzo recently left the house and won fifth place.

How much do tickets cost at the cinema to see LCDLF La Final

One of the big questions is how much would a movie ticket cost to be able to enjoy the final LCDLF program, so today in Debate We will tell you in detail so that you are prepared, if you prefer Cinemex, the ticket will cost $49 pesos, while at Cinépolis the tickets will cost $50 pesos per person, while in VIP rooms, tickets cost $210 pesos.

Cinemex

The Cinemex theaters that will project the final of La Casa de los Famosos on their big screen in the Mexico City They are: Aragón, Encuentro Oceanía, Parque Delta, Parque Lindavista, Reforma 222, Santa Fe, Tláhuac and Universidad. But if you are in Baja Californiayou can go to Macroplaza Tijuana, Mi Plaza Los Cabos and Peninsula Tijuana.

Do you want to see the Final of La Casa de los Famosos? In which theaters will it be available? Photo: IG

Now we are going to list the movie theaters in Cinemex so that it is much easier for you to identify your state.

Coahuila: Saltillo and Torreón

State of Mexico: Atlacomulco, Chalco, Mundo E, Puerta Texcoco, Tlalnepantla

Guanajuato: Irapuato

Warrior: Zihuatanejo Walk

Gentleman: Tulancingo

Jalisco: Guadalajara, Plaza Patria and Puerto Vallarta

Morelos: Cuautla and Forum Cuernavaca

Nayarit: Tepic

Oaxaca: Plaza Bella Oaxaca

Puebla: Plaza Dorada Puebla and Puebla Center

Queretaro: San Juan del Río and Querétaro Boulevards

Quintana Roo:Multiplaza Cancún and Galleries Tuxtla

Sinaloa: Paseo los Mochis, Mazatlán

Sonora: Guaymas

Tlaxcala: Tlaxcala Galleries

Veracruz: Forum Coatzacoalcos, Córdoba, Patio Poza Rica and Nuevo Veracruz Carso

Yucatan: Merida Galleries

Cinépolis

If you mean going to Cinépolis then it is likely that in any of the squares where they are located you can find the screening, however, it has been said that tickets are starting to become scarce, so you can buy your tickets in advance at your nearest cinema or make the purchase online.

So now you have all the data so you can see the Final of La Casa de los Famosos in the cinema of your choice, The performance starts at 8:30 p.m..