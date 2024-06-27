One of the most anticipated news for Millonarios fans was confirmed last week: ‘Tigre’ Radamel Falcao García will finally play for the team he loves, after 23 years abroad.

At 38 years old, Falcao will return to Colombian soccer, but this time, to the first division. It is worth remembering that Radamel began his professional career in the defunct Lanceros de Boyacá, with whom he had his first minutes when he was barely 13 years old.

After a frustrated spell at Millonarios, where he was finally not taken into account, Falcao went to Argentina to complete his training with River Plate, a club with which he made his professional debut in 2005.

Then, Falcao played for Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea Galatasaray and Rayo Vallecano, with whom he was in the last three years and from which he officially said goodbye this Tuesday.

When do the season tickets to see Millonarios go on sale?

The arrival of Falcao to Colombian football has generated a lot of expectation and the date of sale of season tickets for the second tournament in 2024 was expected by many Millonarios fans.

There is already white smoke: this Thursday, at 11 in the morning, the passes will be made available to the public. The club explained the process on its social networks.

Millonarios has a new platform to sell season tickets

Millonarios announced this Wednesday that it will be directly responsible for the sale and distribution of tickets for the team’s matches, through the ventasmillonarios.com platform.

It is expected that in the next few hours, Millos will announce ticket prices for the second semester.

