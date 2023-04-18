He Loreto Bay National Park in Baja California Sur, it’s a Amazing place to enjoy the natural beauty of the ocean and, of course, to fall in love with the dolphins.

This National Park is located in the east coast of the Baja California peninsula and covers a wide area that includes islands, lava cliffs, sea caves, and private beaches.

Has been recognized as one of the best natural parks of the world through Thrillist mediumdue to its impressive diversity of marine fauna, its beautiful islands and paradisiacal landscapes.

Is about a protected area located on the east coast of the Baja California peninsula, in the Gulf of California, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

With an extension of more than 2,000 square kilometers, this marine park protects a large number of marine species in its crystal clear waters.

What to do in the Bahía de Loreto National Park?

One of the main activities that can be enjoyed in the park is the diving and snorkeling in this Baja California Sur destination.

Visitors can explore coral reefssea caves and shipwrecks, where you can see a amazing diversity of marine life, like colorful tropical fish, sea turtles, manta rays and more.

Another exciting activity is the sighting of marine fauna. Through boat tours, visitors can have the opportunity to see dolphins, whales (in season), lsea ​​wolves, seabirds and other species in their natural environment.

Whale watching is especially popular in the breeding season for gray whales, which migrate to this area in winter.

Sea lion, Isla Los Islotes (Stuart Westmorland/Corbis/Getty Images)

The park also offers options to practice other water activities such as kayaking, paddleboarding and sport fishing.

Nature lovers can explore the calm waters of the bay and its surroundings, enjoying the impressive scenery and the marine life that inhabits the area.

The beaches of the Bahía de Loreto National Park are another attraction for visitors. With their white sands and crystal clear waters, they are ideal for relaxing, swimming and enjoying the sun.

However, it is important to follow the park’s safety instructions, not to swim in restricted areas and to respect the regulations to protect the natural environment and marine life.

(With information from Thrillist)