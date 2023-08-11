Mark Vito He has become quite a character since he picked up his cell phone and shared his first tiktok on social networks. The American businessman, ex-partner of Keiko Fujimori, appeared this Friday, August 11 at ‘America today’ and put drivers in trouble with their witticisms. The now influencer has gained popularity on social networks and, recently, he is being linked with Deysi Araujo, with whom he spent his birthday until late at night.

Ethel Pozo asked him about his success and peculiar personality. “I’m in my ‘second life’. I grab my ring light, cell phone, and I’m a tiktoker,” she said. She took advantage of her speech to send a hint to Christian Domínguez: “Now I am a television host, be careful“.

#Mark #Vito #warns #Christian #Domínguez #quotNow #driver #carefulquot