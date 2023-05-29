Do you want to save? Certainly yes, because given the inflation that Mexico suffers, everyone is looking for promotions, and they even tend to compare different businesses to satisfy their needs, therefore, before the arrival of the hot sale, We present you the discounts of Bodega Aurrera, to users of these banks.
The annual event, which reaches its tenth edition, the Hot Sale, serves to promote purchases online, to benefit Mexican brands, the online sales campaign, created by the Mexican Association of Online Sales AC (AMVO), will start the tomorrow May 29, until June 6.
During the 2023 edition of Hot Sale, in the company founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958, owned by WalmartBodega Aurrera, on its website, it presents irresistible products online with low prices.
Before the arrival of Hot Sale, the company famous for the character of ‘mom fight‘, the masked one who fights against high prices, will have discounts on products from technology, clothing, to pantry which, when ordering the products online, will arrive at home.
Likewise, among the discounts, Bodega Aurrera, offers promotions in banks, with a valid date from May 16 to 28, 2023
Bank promotions:
- BBVA: 18 Months without interest plus 10% immediate bonus, with the code (BA10BBVA), with the minimum purchase for MSI $1,500, while the minimum purchase for Bonus is $2,500.
- Citibanamex: 18 Months without interest plus 10% immediate bonus, with the code (BNMX10BA), with the minimum purchase for MSI $1,500, while the minimum purchase for Bonus is $2,500.
- Banco Azteca: 10% Discount on Azteca Card plus 10% Coupon for 2nd purchase with Banco Azteca cards, with a minimum purchase of $1,200.
