He hot sale, the best season for online shopping is coming to Mexico this next May 29, 2023. Hundreds of brands have prepared to offer the best deals to their consumers, including various manufacturers of smart devices.

Oppo It is perhaps one of the brands that will have great discounts during this Hot Sale, the season of discounts in online compasses that you can take advantage of until June 6, 2023.

During this season, perhaps one of your purchase options will be to be able to renew your mobile device, which is why we will show you 3 Oppo cell phones that you could buy during the HotSale below.

Oppo Reno7

Oppo Reno7 is one of the favorite devices of the Chinese brand. This offers features of a mid-high range device at a very affordable price compared to other manufacturers since you can find it in Coppel stores at a price of $9,499.

Reno7 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and an AMOLED Full HD+ 90 Hz 180 Hz touch response screen, it also has an interesting 256 GB storage section and 8 GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno6 5G

The Reno6 is another of the favorites of the Chinese manufacturer Oppo. This equipment is focused on the upper-middle-range area and you can buy it at a price of $13,999.

Despite being a device that was released a few years ago, Reno6 is still a device that offers great performance by offering a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen.

FullHD+ resolution, 1400 x 1080 pixels and a storage capacity of 128 GB and 8 GB of RAM.

OPPO Find X2 Neo

The Chinese firm Oppo has powerful smart devices. One of them is the Find x2 Neo, a mid-high range cell phone with a wide variety of positive points. One of them is its price, which is around $10,500 in Telcel stores and others.

Find X2 Neo offers us a 6.5″ 90 Hz AMOLED screen

FullHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080), Snapdragon 765G processor and 250 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.

Likewise, this equipment comes equipped with a powerful main camera with 4 48 MP, 8 MP, 13 MP and 2 MP lenses, as well as a 32 MP front camera.

Why Oppo allied with Telcel vs iPhone?

Since its arrival in Mexico, Oppo has become one of the smart devices with the best value for money score by offering high-end devices at the mid-range price.

Part of this success in the country is due to Telcel, since the Chinese company signed an agreement with América Móvil in 2020 to bring the new generation of smartphones to Latin America through Telcel and Claro.

This allowed the brand to outperform Apple in Q4 2022 shipping figures, as Oppo had a 12.6% share and Apple just 12%, according to statistics from the Counterpoint consultancy.