The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), in addition to granting credits so that the Mexican formal sector workers can buy their homes, other types of financing are also available.

It is in this way that one of the credits offered by the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), through the Mejoravit Renueva credit, through which you can obtain up to 156,445 pesos, without exceeding 90% of the amount of the Housing Subaccount to renew the home.

The characteristics of this financing are the following:

*The amount of the credit is 39,606 pesos up to 156,445 pesos (without exceeding 90% of the amount in your Housing Subaccount).

*The fixed annual interest rate is 11%.

*The term to pay the credit is to choose from 1 to 10 years.

Do you want to renovate your house? Infonavit lends you more than 150 THOUSAND PESOS | Requirements/Photo: Freepik

According to the official website of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), the following are the requirements to access the Mejoravit Renew credit:

*Be a beneficiary with a current employment relationship.

*Be registered in an Afore and have updated biometric data records.

*Authorize the consultation to the credit bureau.

*Not having a current credit with Infonavit.

In this way, the construction materials, products, tools, devices, and utensils that you can buy with the credits must be used for:

*Repair or remodel any section of your house in poor condition: ceilings, floors, doors, windows, among others.

*Improve your home: paint bedrooms, renovate kitchen, bathrooms, gardens, etc.

*Condition spaces: installation of lamps, bathroom cabinets, air conditioning, among others.

*Install, repair or improve service connections: drainage, drinking water and electricity.

*Place architectural elements that support the reduction of housing costs: domes, windows, rainwater collection mechanisms, etc.

*Avail equipment in your home: to improve the habitability of people who have a disability or physical limitation.

To begin the process, you only have to go to the official website of My Infonavit Accountwhere you can consult more details.