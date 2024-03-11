Renew your home with the special combos that Bodega Aurrera has for you, because in seeking to comply with its motto of being the champion of low prices, You can buy a coffee maker, mixer, sandwich maker, blender and more items for $1,670 thanks to their discounts.

If you are thinking of giving a fresh and functional touch to your home, Bodega Aurrera has the perfect solution, Mamá Lucha goes all out with irresistible combos that include a coffee maker, mixer, sandwich maker, blender and more, with discounts for offer its customers quality products at affordable prices.

With a wide range of items, from groceries to appliances and furniture, Aurrera is positioned as the ideal option for those looking for quality without compromising their pocketbook, so find out what these home sets include.

Home Combo (Mixer + Kettle + Iron) RCA RC-CH

⦿ Price: $669.00

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $88.02

⦿ Versatility: Offers multiple options in a single combo for solutions in your home.

⦿ Design: Incorporates technology and innovation to redefine daily tasks with efficiency and style.

⦿ Steam Iron: Select the heat level to care for all types of garments.

⦿ Electric Kettle: With a safety system that automatically turns it off when it reaches 80 °C.

⦿ Hand Blender: Seven speed modes to control the consistency of your preparations.

Specifications:

⦿ Model/Style/Type: RC-CH

⦿ Height: 45 cm, Length: 30 cm, Width: 30 cm

⦿ Material: Plastic and stainless steel

⦿ Country of Origin: China

⦿ Weight: 3.84kg

⦿ Contents: One RC-67SS blender, one RC-180GB01 kettle, one RC-D508B iron

Farberware FW-CMB949MX Combo (Coffee Maker + Blender + Sandwich Maker)

⦿ Price: $999.00

⦿ Up to 12 months without interest of $83.25

⦿ 12-cup coffee maker with dripless serving pause system and permanent filter (900 W)

⦿ 8-speed blender with stainless steel blades (500 W)

⦿ 2-slice sandwich maker with non-stick surface and cool-touch handle

Specifications:

⦿ Power: 700W

⦿ Voltage: 127V

⦿ Contents: 1 Combo with 1 12-cup Coffee Maker, 1 Blender, 1 Sandwich Maker, 1 user manual, warranty policy

⦿ Height: 26.6 cm, Width: 44.4 cm, Depth: 50 cm

⦿ Weight: 6.55kg

⦿ Model: FW-CMB949MX

⦿ Warranty: 1 year (only applies to products sold by Walmart/Bodega Aurrera)