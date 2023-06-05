Changing the countertops in your kitchen is one of the best ways to make it look different. Did you had any idea about that, generally speaking, a refreshed kitchen enhances your home? Before you put your house on the market, you might want to update the kitchen if you want to sell it soon. Artistic Stone Kitchen are an incredible method for upgrading your kitchen and increase the value of your home!

Five Benefits of Granite Countertops

Granite is one of the world’s hardest natural stones. Rock ledges frequently reflect complexity and extravagance when utilized as your kitchen ledges. Granite countertops in your kitchen have a number of advantages, some of which are listed below.

1. Resists Scratches and Chips

One of the best reasons to choose granite countertops for your kitchen is the material’s durability, which means it won’t chip or scratch even when used frequently. Granite is just behind diamonds as the hardest material on the planet. However, since sharp knives and cleavers can damage granite, you should always use a cutting board when dicing, chopping, and slicing food. Granite countertops will last for decades if they are installed correctly.

2. Cost-effective

Have you ever wondered what makes granite countertops so popular? Part of it is because they are expensive. Prices, including the cost of installation, range from $40 per square foot to $200. The slab’s thickness and the associated higher installation costs account for the pricing variation. The cost of installing the slab will increase with its thickness.

Granite tiles on your countertop may be able to save you money if you want the benefits of granite without breaking the bank.

Granite also becomes more affordable when you consider the investment you are making. The majority of granite countertops will last at least thirty years, with some lasting even longer!

3. Heat Resistant

Granite countertops are heat resistant, which is an additional advantage. Granite countertops are excellent heat resisters because they are formed naturally by pressure and heat. Even if you use pot holders, you can safely place a hot pot or pan on your granite countertops without burning it.

4. Stain Safe

Notwithstanding heat opposition, rock ledges are stain safe with an appropriately applied sealant. Alkalines and acids can stain granite because it is a porous material. However, your granite countertops will continue to resist stains if an appropriate sealant is applied annually. Remember that food and liquid spills should still be cleaned up right away with water and a mild detergent (like a natural cleaner or a small amount of soap). Using a plastic scraper, you should be able to gently remove spills if they dry on the countertop. Ask the professional installing your granite countertops about the kind of sealant you should use every year.

5. Unique

Because no two pieces of granite are alike, no two people will have identical countertops. There are various kinds of stone contingent upon which rock section would turn out best for your stone kitchen ledges. Stone is a well known decision and the regular example of fixed rock ledges will set your kitchen beyond anyone's expectations!