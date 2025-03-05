Contrary to the old dogma to make a lot of ‘cardio’ to burn fat and weights to gain muscle, it turns out that this second way of training is much higher to achieve the goal of burning fat, especially abdominal fat. It may sound like hollow promise, but not, … and even less in the case of women. We are going to tell you why, but first it is convenient to make a small technical appreciation that helps to understand part of the confusion: fat does not burn, oxidizes.

Energy routes and fat oxidation

The muscle needs energy to contract, but the amount of energy available in each cell is very scarce, so much that it only allows you to keep the job for a few seconds. In fact for only one approximately. Explained in this way, it would be impossible to live and how the body is an impressive machine ‘I manage’ to recharge the batteries through various energy obtaining systems:

1. Phosphagen System: Energy via predominant in maximum and brief efforts

2. Glycolysis (oxygen debt): The predominant energy path in a usual musculation training

3. Oxidative phosphorylation: Predominant energy path in long efforts. And when saying long, we must understand that they exceed one and three minutes.

Energy routes





If you look good, the word is included predominant on all the ways because they are not stagnant compartments. Three always work at the same time, But depending on the type of effort to which we undergo the body predominates one or the other. In the last route, oxidative, the body obtains energy through the glucose degradation (Intensities between 50-85%) or fatty acids (From 45 minutes of activity, with intensities between 40-70%), both, In the presence of oxygenhence reference is made to this type of training as ‘aerobic’. This leads us to think that if we spend two hours on top of a running tape ‘we will burn’ (we will really) a lot of fat and the longer, the better. This is only part of the movie and not quite correct, we explain why.

Cardio vs weights

On the one hand, resistance training develops muscle tissue, which is more metabolically active than fat. But true magic occurs at the hormonal level. A study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, which was specifically carried out in a group of young and healthy women trained, found that strength training significantly increased abdominal fat burning, largely due to the hormones released when we lift weights.

For the study, principal researcher Brittany Allman, Ph.D. And his team inserted special probes in the subcutaneous abdominal fat of women to measure the level of decomposition of the stored fat (known as lipolysis) during exercise. Then they made women perform three series of 10 repetitions of a series of exercises with bar that included (in this order) squat, bench press, Romanian dead weight, inclined removal, shoulder and strides. Both training sessions were performed early in the afternoon and during menstruation (days 1 to 6 of the follicular phase). The reason that the menstrual cycle were taken into consideration was to avoid the luteal phase due to its high estrogen average, which can improve the burning of fat induced by exercise in women.

During both sessions, researchers found a significant increase in fat metabolism in the abdominal area of ​​women during and immediately after training, as well as an increase in burning fat throughout the body and increasing their energy expenditure at rest after exercise, all this due to the increase in growth hormone, epinephrine and norepinephrine, which reinforce the metabolism of fats.

Strength training also reduces deep abdominal fat

Strength training can also significantly reduce visceral fat, which is deep abdominal fat that surrounds vital organs such as pancreas and liver and can be harmful to health, increasing the risk of insulin resistance, type II diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and breast cancer.

In Another studyresearchers made a group of women and men between 61 and 77 years They will train strength twice a week for 25 weeks. At the end of this study, all participants lost about two kilos of fat. Women also lost a significant amount of abdominal fat (both visceral and subcutaneous). Strength training also improves insulin sensitivity and helps control blood sugar, which help prevent visceral fat increase (which in turn prepares the scenario for greater insulin resistance). This study is remarkable because women were postmenopausal, which is a time when abdominal fat storage increases.

A general recommendation without fear of being wrong would be the one who All women train strength at least twice a week, Regardless of age! Younger women should use light loads in favor of a greater number of repetitions using the greatest possible variety of movement patterns, thus helping body composition and biomechanical changes that occur with puberty.

Women In their reproductive years They should resort to training Power and hypertrophy to improve body composition, bone density and general force.

Women In perimenopause and postmenopause They must prioritize training strength and power In its exercise routine, since hormonal changes make it more difficult to maintain muscle mass and strength (and hormonal changes increase abdominal fat storage). Strength training should be the cornerstone and the base in all ages to optimize body composition and health.