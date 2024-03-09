The social programs of the federal government go far beyond the Pension for the Welfare of Elderly Persons and the Pension for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities.

And, precisely, one of the most successful social programs of the Ministry of Welfare is the “Benito Juárez Higher Education Wellbeing Scholarship”, which gives 2,800 pesos per month to young people studying a Higher University Technical or Associate Professional degree enrolled in public sector schools in school modality.

Under this understanding, it is convenient to know what are the requirements through which young people can be beneficiaries of the Benito Juárez Scholarship for Well-being for Higher Education and, in this way, receive 2,800 pesos per month during the 10 months of the school year with a maximum of 45 monthly payments.

Thus, according to the official website of Programs for Wellbeing, the following are the requirements and criteria to be a beneficiary of the Benito Juárez Higher Education Welfare Scholarship:

*Be a student of a bachelor's degree, engineering, higher university technician or associated professional enrolled in a school with full coverage or susceptible to attention.

*Not simultaneously receive another scholarship for the same purpose granted by any agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration.

Do you want to receive 2,800 PESOS MONTHLY of Wellbeing? You just have to meet these REQUIREMENTS / Photo: Freepik

*The National Coordination of Benito Juárez Welfare Scholarships will carry out the following level of prioritization for the selection of beneficiaries:

a) Priority schools or full coverage schools:

*Intercultural universities;

*Indigenous and rural normal schools and those that teach the intercultural education model;

*Universities for Well-being Benito Juárez;

*University of Health of Mexico City;

*University of Health of Puebla;

*and those located in priority locations.

b) Schools susceptible to attention:

*Federal and state Public Normal Schools;

*State Public Universities with Solidarity Support;

*State Public Universities;

*Technological Universities;

*Polytechnic Universities;

*Federal Technological Institutes;

*Decentralized Technological Institutes;

*Federal Public Universities;

*National Pedagogical University;

*Antonio Narro Agrarian Autonomous University;

*Chapingo Autonomous University.