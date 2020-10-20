A user evaluates an application with his mobile phone. Chainarong Prasertthai / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Do you want to rate this application? It is a common question in the daily life of millions of users. It just takes a few seconds to do both in the App Store and in the Google Store. But behind a question a priori innocent, sometimes there is a whole strategy to get the Internet user to give the best possible assessment. The moment in which this question is asked is usually not accidental. Some developers take into account the mood and emotions of the user in order to get the five stars – the maximum rating.

Sergio Garcia Soriano, clinical psychologist and specialist in social intervention , explains that the best time to ask a user to rate a app it’s when you’ve just had a good experience. “Game apps will ask when you get a high score. Banking applications on the day of collection or payment. Likewise, a sports application does it when a user’s team is winning, ”he says. Conversely, when a user has just had a bad experience on an app, they are less likely to give it a good rating. Therefore, developers are more likely to try to avoid asking you at that point. For example, “when your computer is losing or after a Skype call with many interruptions”.

“The best time to ask is decided by performing an analysis of the behavior data of previous users, seeing when they tend to leave better ratings and coding the application so that it asks at those times”, indicates Apostolos Filippas, economist specialized in technology at the Fordham University (New York). In addition, according to Filippas, there are companies that carry out tests in order to compare the right time to request a classification.

There are also other tricks to avoid negative ratings, as García says. For example, making it more difficult for users who are “at risk” to answer: “There will be more screens in which to fill in information. They will have to spend more time complaining. In such a way that they are saying ‘complain but you will lose more time’. This practice “is common especially in large companies.” “They are not interested in the opinion of the user, only in the marketing that confirms that they are very good,” he says.

So are the assessments of the apps? García considers that not because there are companies that have used the so-called “framing bias”. That is, they have taken advantage of an opportune moment to ask the assessment question. They have also used the strategy “dialogue of love”: “If you say that you are not satisfied, they will forward you to a private interface and if you say yes, you receive the official interface with the logo. In such a way that they prefer to listen to their fans instead of their critics.

Apple and Google stores

EL PAÍS has contacted Google and Apple to find out if both companies are aware of this happening in their app stores, if they do it themselves with their apps and what steps they take to ensure that the valuations are realistic. The Mountain View company has referred this newspaper to this web . Manzana, to this other. Neither of them specifically answers these questions. Nor is there any explicit reference to these particular practices breaking the rules.

In the Play Store policies , it is established that developers should not try to manipulate the positioning of any application on Google Play. “This means that, among other things, data on ratings, opinions, and product install counts should not be inflated illegitimately (for example, through fraudulent or incentivized ratings, reviews, or installs),” says Google. Among the most common offenses are asking users to rate the application in exchange for an incentive or to post reviews with “inappropriate content” such as coupons, game codes, email addresses, and links to websites or other applications. But nothing is mentioned about when the valuations are requested or how the company tries to make the valuations realistic.

Apple, for its part, recommends allowing the user enough time to form an opinion before asking them to rate the application and not interrupting them when they are performing an urgent or stressful task. “Look for logical breaks or stopping points, where a rating request makes the most sense,” he says. The company also advises “not to be a pest”, since continuous rating suggestions “can be irritating and can even negatively influence the user’s opinion of the application.” In fact, Apple only allows one app ask a user to rate it using a pop-up window when they are using it three times a year. In addition, Apple users can choose not to be asked for a rating within the app.

García indicates that when the user does not have to go “expressly” to rate or evaluate the service, the classifications are radically increased. That is, it is not the same to have to go to the application store to rate a app than to be able to do it directly within it without having to abandon it. Apple allowed companies to request valuations within the apps in 2017. And the ratings skyrocketed. The average app went from receiving 19,000 ratings in 2017 to more than 100,000 in 2019, according to Apptentive data cited by Financial times . On the contrary, the ratings in the Google Play Store – which did not allow rating a app without abandoning it — they only rose from 33,000 to 43,000. But Philippas says that recently the Play Store has started to allow the same functionality. Therefore, he predicts that the same effect will occur.

The trust of users

Why is it important for companies to achieve high scores? “Because it affects their demand”, Filippas responds. A company investigation Apptentive Which collects Financial times indicates that jumping from two to three stars (the maximum is five stars) can cause an app’s downloads to increase by 306%. The jump from three to four stars would represent an increase of 92%. In addition, 80% of users do not trust those apps that have less than four stars, according to Gummicube , which helps companies optimize their services on the App Store.

Users take into account the ratings. But, according to Filippas, they also have their tricks for knowing when these may not be entirely realistic. “When ratings are inflated and therefore less informative, users start looking for other quality signals,” says the economist. For example, you can see the number of ratings awarded: “If an app has only received 100 ratings and has an average rating of 4.8, users are less likely to trust it than an app. app which has received 100,000 ratings but has a 4.5 ”rating. There are also users who choose to read written reviews instead of just looking at average star ratings. And they can even turn to “expert reviewers” ​​(websites that review apps) instead of Play Store and App Store ratings.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.