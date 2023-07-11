On most occasions, the desire to migrate is driven by the desire to improve the quality of life. And to achieve the above successfully, the workplace is of the utmost importance.

So that migrants can choose the best destinations to migrate and improve their quality of life, the leading job offers portal in Spain, Infojobs, made a ranking of the five best countries to work, taking into account salary vs. quality of life.

We tell you which are the best countries in the world to develop professionally and thus be able to improve your standard of living.

Swiss

In accordance with infojobsaround the 70 percent of immigrants on Swiss territory claim that the existing work-life relationship has greatly improved since they arrived in this mountainous country in central Europe.

The health, safety, trust and wealth that Switzerland offers are the reasons why people, even in rural areas, get to charge almost twice the world average for labor services.

Likewise, the preference on the part of large multinationals to settle in this country is well known, since the benefits that the government offers both to companies and individuals are diverse.

Germany

Despite having German as its official language, This country has become one of the favorite destinations when it comes to seeking employment abroad.

Cities like Heidelberg, Hamburg and Wurzburg are positioned as favorite destinations in the world of work.

This European nation has stood out for its high number of job opportunities, business growth and its great cultural offer.

Cities like Heidelberg, Hamburg and Würzburg are positioned as the favorites when it comes to working, since they offer a solid and interesting labor market strengthened by infrastructure, environment, health, services, among others.

Sweden

According to him index for a better lifethis country has a better performance in employment, education, health, environmental quality, social relations, civic engagement, security and life satisfaction than other nations.

Although their cost of living is high, the remunerations are equally substantial, especially in fields related to research, health and engineering.

Similarly, in this country around 75% of people between the ages of 15 and 64 have a paid job, when globally the average fluctuates at 66%.

Ireland

The economic dynamism offered by this country responds to the advancement and technological progress that is booming in Ireland.

As evidence, many multinational technology companies have their European headquarters in Dublindiversifying job opportunities in technological, financial, engineering and digital marketing sectors.

Many multinational technology companies have their European headquarters in Dublin.

Similarly, Ireland offers a rich cultural and artistic scene, as well as high-quality education, transport and health services.

United Arab Emirates

This country home to 80% expatriates and stands out for having companies that provide good working conditions, high wages and various job benefits.

Likewise, your labor market is diverse and offers opportunities in sectors related to construction, information technology, design, transport, commerce, tourism, but above all the oil industry.

This country is famous for its inclusion and labor diversity, as it is home to 80% of expatriates.

The innovation, infrastructure, diversity and inclusion They have made this place a destination chosen by companies and professionals around the world to prosper and improve their quality of life.

What country would you choose?

