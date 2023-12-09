Do you want a girlfriend? Giancarlo, the ‘Skinny’, Grandaleft more than one viewer in shock in the last edition of ‘The great chef: famous‘. The youtuber made public his desire to find a partner soon, so he would be consideringMayra Goñias an option. What happened? Find out in the following note.

What did ‘Flaco’ Granda say about Mayra Goñi?

The ‘Flaco’ Granda pointed out that he seeks to find love in the ‘The great chef: famous’. The sports commentator approached Jose Pelaez and he confessed that he would really like to start a relationship soon and that he hoped he could get her help with it.

“Peláez, I’m going to ask you a favor. This season I want you to find me a girlfriend”Granda pointed out, while finishing her dish of patita with peanuts.

For his part, José Peláez took on this task and agreed to help him, even inviting fans to use a hashtag to use on social networks:“Okay, I’ll use the hashtag #UnaNoviaParaElLaco.”

However, things did not stop there, because ‘Flaco’ did not remain silent and dared to affirm that he already had “a partner in his sights.” That’s when the Peruvian influencer’s name came up in the conversation.

“We have a candidate, she came yesterday, I have 3 minutes so you can see me and delight yourself […] Mayrita, I connected with you when you were with my father, Christian Ysla.”Granda confessed.

What link unites Ale Fuller with ‘Flaco’ Granda?

Ale Fuller He surprised more than one by stating that he had a family member among the competitors of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. “I have a cousin here,”stated the actress. The young woman positioned herself in front ofGiancarlo ‘Flaco’ Granda and gave him a big hug. ““We are united by the wonderful Chabuca Granda”he said.

It turns out that Ale and Granda are distant relatives of the ‘Flor de la canela’ singer, which would make the model and the YouTuber cousins.

