Leaving the home country and living abroad represents an opportunity for thousands of people who want to grow professionally or, for example, try new experiences. Among the options they have are those cities that receive new inhabitants with an incentive, which makes change more attractive and leads them to venture without putting ‘buts’.

The specialized page ‘MakeMyMove’ compiled more than 30 cities in the United States that They pay you to live there and allow you to work temporarily for companies located anywhere on the globe.

Here we present some of the most striking offers:

Stillwater

The city is in the state of Oklahoma, in the southwestern United States. It offers you a total of nine thousand dollars (almost 34 million Colombian pesos) as an incentive, within which five thousand are directed towards you buying a house.

Stillwater, United States.

Of course, it is worth saying that, like the other offers, you will have to put part of the money for housing because the incentive may not be enough for you.

“Offers access to big city attractions, while providing a small town feel,” reads the ‘MakeMyMove’ description.

Greater Rochester

The city, with a population of more than one million people, is part of the state of New York, in the northeast of the United States. The incentive amounts to 19 thousand dollars (more than 71 million pesos), about 10 thousand are allocated to travel costs.

Greater Rochester, United States.

“With the assets of large cities and the connectivity of small towns, Greater Rochester has it all,” says the cited page, as it reviews the tourist sites, transportation facilities, and commerce that can be found there.

bloomfield

It is a rural area of ​​the state of Iowa that is characterized by its tranquility and beautiful landscapes. “The community is made up of well-maintained farms and thriving businesses,” says ‘MakeMyMove’.

Bloomfield, United States.

If you decide to be part of the almost three thousand inhabitants, you will receive an incentive of 10 thousand dollars (just over 37 million) to find housing.

morgantown

It is a university city in the state of Virginia, in the northeast of the United States, which provides 20,000 dollars (75 million pesos) in free cash incentives.

The portal mentions that it is a good option for those remote workers, who will be able to marvel at the natural environment of the area. “There is a lot to love about this mountain community,” he notes.

Montpelier

The city grants him 15,000 dollars (almost 57 million pesos) as an incentive. This offer has one exception, as it is not focused on you working remotely. If you apply, you will become an employee of a company in the city or state of Vermont, northeastern United States.

Montpellier, United States.

“More than beautiful landscapes, Vermont residents enjoy excellent schools, a prosperous environment of small businesses, craft breweries (…)”, highlights the specialized portal.

newtown

Another of the cities in the state of Iowa has an incentive for you of 10 thousand dollars (37 million pesos) with the aim of buying a house. Not only that, they will also give you discounts in restaurants and other commercial establishments so that you do not have inconveniences in your daily life.

Topeka

This city, located in the state of Kansas, western United States, has more than 120 thousand inhabitants. You can receive an incentive of 10 thousand dollars (37 million pesos) to purchase a home.



“Best of all, it’s accredited as ‘Best City for Pets.’ Your dog will love the move,” reads the description for ‘MakeMyMove’.

The aforementioned offers and the others have eligibility criteria, such as being over 18 years of age, have your documentation in order to enter the United States or have a remote job prior to your move. You can expand these and other details in the portal of ‘MakeMyMove’.

