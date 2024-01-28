Many people, particularly Generation Z, are considering the idea of go live outside the United Statesif you are interested in this idea, here we are going to let you know The best countries to move to according to expats.

Although figures from the United States Census Bureau suggest that the migrant population in the United States continues to growthis has been slowing down drastically in recent years due to the policies of the Trump administration and the pandemic, says the news portal. NPRNews.

But what about the other side of the coin? That is, with the people who want to live outside the United States. Here we explain.

Why do people want to leave the United States?



According to the language tutoring company Preply, The main reason why people want to live outside this country is the desire to have new cultural experiences, although violence, the cost of living and the political climate also influence their decision.

One of the favorite countries to live outside of the United States is Mexico.

One fact that the company highlighted is that Young people, particularly from the Generation Z group, are those who have the greatest concern about migratingas they revealed that thirty-seven percent of their respondents between 18 and 26 years old want to live abroad indefinitely.

What are the best places to live according to US expats?

The report “Expat City Ranking 2023” from the expat community InterNationsclassified the favorite countries of people who decided to leave the United States and this is how the list turned out:

– Mexico

– Spain

– Panama

– Malaysia

– Taiwan

– Thailand

– Costa Rica

– Philippines

– Bahrain

– Portugal

Among the reasons for choosing these countries are the local friendliness, the ease of settling in and making friends. The results of this list highlight that Mexico has continuously ranked in the top five since 2014in addition to the fact that housing in Panama (number three on the list) is easy to find and affordable.

This count also revealed which are the worst places to migrateaccording to expatriates, and of the 53 countries listed, these occupied the last places in popularity: Japan, New Zealand, Malta, Italy, South Africa, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, Norway and Kuwait.