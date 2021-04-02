In the shores of Pismo BeachNorth of Santa Barbara, California, highly talented surfers catch the eye of every visitor. These are not athletic young people or carilindos sportsmen: they are goats that with agility dominate the waves to the surprise of those who pass by.

The story started several years ago, when surfer Dana McGregor got a goat that would help him

clean overgrown grass from your backyard. The problem was that when he went out, Goatee – the goat – would start crying and his neighbors would complain.

So one day he decided to take her to the beach with him and put her on his surfboard.

10 years passed from that moment, and today McGregor conducts Surfing Goats, a company that teaches to dominate the waves using the sons of Goatee – who has already died -, Pismo and his younger sister Grover.

Their surfer goats they are part of all the activities it offers: family surf camps, soccer camps, outdoor adventure trips and its Beautifully Abled surf camp, a program dedicated to people who have some type of disability.

Of such a mother …

McGregor thought that The descendants of his goat could be successful with this water sport when he saw Pismo running by his house.

“I knew it was time for him to get in the water. After watching him surf a few times, I knew it was natural. It was obvious. I was like ‘this guy wants to be a big wave surfer‘”, he said in a YouTube video, where he also ensures that the animals enjoy the freedom and adrenaline that the water gives.

The official website (surfinggoats.com) offers different types of activities suitable for people of all ages and levels.

Surf Goat Day, for example, is a one-and-a-half to two-hour experience, including a surf lesson, board rental, tandem surfing, a Rapture Party board ride, and wetsuit.

“We believe that all animals they deserve the chance to surf and have the best time of their lives. Bring your donkey, your dog, your pig or your goat … “, says the website. That is why the classes are also open to any type of pet and McGregor assures that they can help overcome fear of water.

People of all ages and levels can surf with goats. Photo surfinggoats.com.

Walk in the woods

Those most fearful of the sea also have the opportunity to interact with goats.

Surf Goat Hike is an hour and a half hike in Pismo Preserve, a protected area with more than 350 hectares with trails for trekking between forests and hills that offer panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

Pismo accompanies tourists throughout the tour. At the end of the walk, visitors will be able to meet his sister Grover. The excursion includes learning to tidy, a drink of freshly squeezed milk, feed them and a game called GoatBall.

What the coach enjoys the most about his job is being able share this passion with the little ones.

He wrote two children’s books about goats and the sea called The Surfing Goat Goatee, which tells the story based on his personal experience. The rhyming text follows a man who wants an animal to eat the herbs in his garden and they both go on to have incredible experiences.

The other title is Pismo’s Party Wave, which can be obtained through a donation on the website.