After an incredible sequence of delays and postponements, there is finally only one day left until the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in theaters in Latin America. In the case of the United States, the official date is Friday, May 6, 2022.

“Doctor Strange 2″ is the 28th movie of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), and is part of Phase Four of the Multiverse. Incredibly, the original release date for the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch was May 7, 2021.

Promotional poster for “Doctor Strange 2”. Photo: Marvel Studios

Subsequently, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had a series of new dates until finally ending up determining its premiere almost exactly one year later: November 5, 2021, March 25, 2022, and finally next Friday, May 6 . However, what about availability on Disney+?

When can you see “Doctor Strange 2” on Disney +?

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will not be simulcast with The Walt Disney Company’s streaming platform. This was also the case with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternals”, which only arrived after 45 days of being exclusive to the cinema.

In this way, if this background is taken as a reference, “Doctor Strange 2” would be released in the Disney + catalog on Monday, June 20, 2022. Naturally, subscribers to the platform will be able to access the film without any additional cost.