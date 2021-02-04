A user consults the armed banking application The organization.

At banks ‘shareholders’ meetings, it is common for activists from associations opposed to the financing of arms companies to take the floor to ask for the list of firms in the sector that the entity supports. The answer is usually that due to the duty of bank secrecy with the client they cannot inform, although they guarantee that they do not finance companies that manufacture antipersonnel mines and cluster bombs, something that is prohibited by law.

But the Banca Armada organization has gone further, convinced that citizens’ concern about these issues has increased, indicates the director of the Center Delàs d’Estudis per la Pau, Jordi Calvo, who participates in this campaign and has obtained the data of banking investments according to the firms Bloomberg and Thomson Research.

“This organization has launched an application for free use www.petjadaenarmes.org so that people know their footprint in arms according to the bank with which they operate ”. It has the support of the Novessendes Fundació and Setem CV, and the financing of the Generalitat Valenciana.

Educational and awareness-raising purpose

The campaign slogan, presented this Thursday, has as its motto Do you know what your footprint is in arms? “Has an end didactic and sensitizing: that any person who has a checking account or some other product in a bank, can know if it invests the money it manages in the arms industry ”. Some ethical banks, Like Triodos, they inform their clients of the companies in which they invest their money and arms and pollutants are excluded.

According to the database of the Armed Banking campaign, created by the Center Delàs d’Estudis per la Pau, Spanish banks invested between 2015 and 2019 more than 11,000 million euros in companies that manufacture weapons. “This implies that a good part of the money managed by financial institutions, which all their clients provide when hiring one of their services, is invest in the arms industry ”.

According to Jordi Calvo, the companies that appear on the website do not have to dedicate themselves exclusively to the production of weapons. “We have not been able to get the entities to detail whether the projects they finance are related to weapons or not.” They also admit that the information is one or two years old, but Calvo points out that it is not easy to update it.

“There may be credits already amortized, but what we want to convey is that the entity was financing the company. We want people to be aware that banks can do more than offer good products and profitability because what entities do with our money shapes the world, ”he adds.