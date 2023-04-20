Do you want to enjoy a refreshing adventure in the Yucatan Peninsula without spending too much money? Visit the cheapest cenotes in the region!

The cenotes are deep water wells fed by the currents of the rivers that are born in the heart of the earth.

Their original name, Dz’onot, means “cave with water” in Mayan and they are considered the most beautiful jewels of the Peninsula.

For nature lovers and cheap family plans, we have selected four options that you can enjoy without having to spend a lot of money.

What are the cheapest cenotes in Yucatan?

He Zaci cenote in Valladolid It is one of the most famous and cheapest in the region, with an entrance fee of only $30 MXN. It is an open cenote surrounded by hanging gardens and a part of a cavern. It also has green areas, a restaurant and a souvenir shop.

Do not miss the opportunity to visit the Zací cenote (Facebook)

The cnote Noh Mozón, a few kilometers from Valladolid, it is semi-open, with vertical walls nine meters high and another part inside an old cavern. Admission is $40 MXN and it has green areas for a day of family picnic.

He cenote X’batún It is another economical option that offers a calmer and more relaxed atmosphere. This open cenote has wonderful crystalline waters and is surrounded by the dense vegetation of the jungle. The entrance has a cost of $50 MXN.

A mandatory stop in Yucatan is in the cenotes (Facebook)

Finally, the two cenotes of Saint Anthony Mulix They are an excellent option to enjoy with the family. They are shallow, open-air and are perfect for spending the day in contact with nature. The entrance price is $60 MXN.

Do not miss the opportunity to visit these cenotes in Yucatan, they are a unique and unforgettable experience in contact with nature! Be sure to check prices before your visit, as they are subject to change.