Hardly any interest on savings accounts, a war in Ukraine and high inflation. These are uncertain times. To be on the safe side, some people keep a bundle of money under the mattress or in a drawer. But is this wise?

,,It gives some people a safe feeling to have a buffer of cash on hand”, says money coach Lisa Verdegaal. If there ever is a malfunction at the bank, you can always pay for the groceries.

But keep really large amounts – such as a few thousand euros – at home? No, the money coach does not recommend that. ,, Money is the safest place in the bank,” Cash can be lost, for example, it can be stolen, lost in a fire or simply simply forgotten. “I know a story where a man threw away his old shoebox. This contained thousands of euros in bills, but unfortunately he remembered this too late.”

Notification obligation for cash

When money is in the bank, you know exactly how much you have and where to find it. You will notice another advantage when doing your tax return. A large part has already been filled in. This is because the bank has already passed on the necessary information to the tax authorities. “This means you don’t have to figure out most of your tax return yourself,” says the money coach.

The tax return becomes a lot more complicated if you have a lot of cash at home. The fact that it is not in a bank account does not mean that the tax authorities condone it. At least, up to 560 euros you are safe as a single person. For example, if you have 500 euros in your house, you do not have to give this up. “For people with a tax partner, this limit is 1120 euros. The tax authorities do want to know all the money above that,” says the money coach. This notification obligation also applies to gift cards and other securities, such as shares and bonds. See also Karl Lauterbach becomes Minister of Health: huge approval on Twitter



Quote

There are insurance policies that reimburse a maximum of 1500 euros. The other insurance policies do not pay out or are below this amount Michel Ypma, insurance specialist at Independer

Insurance does not cover everything in the event of theft or fire

Amanda Bulthuis of Geld.nl also thinks it is not wise to keep large amounts of money in cash at home. “It is only minimally covered by the contents insurance. If you lose it through fire or theft, you really have lost it.” An insurer assumes that you don’t have that much money at home.

However, in some cases a small part of the money is reimbursed. Michel Ypma, insurance specialist at Independer, explains that compensation varies per insurance policy. “There are insurance policies that reimburse a maximum of 1500 euros. The other insurance policies do not pay out or are below this amount. It differs per policy.”

And there is another snag. For example, it is not smart to keep the money in the garage. “This is seen by many insurance companies as an unsafe place.” If the money disappears here, it will not be reimbursed. In addition, you should keep in mind that securities, such as shares, also fall under cash. The same applies to passports and identity cards. “The 1500 euros that the insurer reimburses is a sum of all your cash,” explains Ypma. So suppose: your wallet is stolen with your ID card in it. In that case, this loss is also covered by the insurance reimbursement.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

What is the best thing to do with cash?

So if something happens to your cash, you will lose most of it. ,,If you don’t want it in the bank, you can also rent a safe. Then the money is safe, but it will cost you 300 euros per year,” says Verdegaal.

There are also other options for using your money, says Bulthuis: “For example, make your house more sustainable. This not only increases the value of your home. It also saves a lot of money if you look at the sky-high energy costs.” You can also put the money in a savings deposit, invest or help your children with their first home. ,,But make sure that you always keep a buffer that is in a bank account. You want easy access to your money if your washing machine is suddenly broken and of course you want to pay your bills.”

This article previously appeared on this site on March 7, 2022. The article has been updated.

Do you want to stay informed about useful tips for managing your money and be inspired by how others manage their finances? Then follow us on facebook and Twitter!





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.