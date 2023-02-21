Mexicans who have an account in Financial Well-being (Finabien) will now be able to take advantage of the rise in yields offered by the Cetes to stop the deterioration of their purchasing power.

Cetesdirecto, the government platform that allows you to save by investing, can be contracted since February 16 by the population through 107 branches of Financiera para el Bienestar, formerly Telecomm, in a first stage, highlighted the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

This new service, which is aligned with the objectives and strategies contained in the National Development Plan and the National Development Financing Program (Pronafide), facilitates access to financial services for individuals to be able to invest in government securities.

The SHCP detailed that the requirements to open an account in these branches are:

Being over 18 years.

Present original and copy of official identification, either the credential of the National Electoral Institute (INE) or passport.

Have the card number or interbank code of the debit card.

The user must choose how his first investment will be and whether or not he wishes to have recurring savings, which can be weekly, biweekly or monthly, and can be made by means of a transfer to his account number, on business days and hours, he added. the dependence.

What are the benefits?

Currently, Cetes offer their highest yield in 22 years, with 11% compared to inflation of around 8%.

Treasury highlights some benefits:

• There is no opening cost

• There is no penalty

• All investment options give you the highest returns in the market

• It is the safest way to keep your savings without losing value

• You have absolute control, choose terms, amounts and withdrawals without problems.