The loan from the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) is one of the preferred options for those who wish to buy a house, apartment or land, so you should know that there are several ways you can increase the amount so that you can acquire a home according to your needs.

Although the Infonavit credit is the option that many workers use to buy their home, they do not always receive the amount they need to gain access to a home with the desired characteristics. Here we share several tips so you can do it.

First, you should keep in mind that Infonavit has a simulation tool to determine the amount that the worker could accesswhich will help you make a budget to find out if the house you want to buy is within your financial possibilities.

You also have the option of join your points with a loved one, to increase the money of your financing and achieve the purchase of a new or used home. The merger can be with a friend, brother, father or mother and even with your partner, regardless of whether they are married or not.

However, if you want to increase it without joining your score and on your own, then you can consider the tips below.

How to increase my Infonavit credit?

accumulate more points

Although the minimum requirement to be given the Infonavit credit is 1080 for men and 1060 in womenin case you keep accumulating more and go from 1100, will give you a larger amount in a mortgage loan.

voluntary contributions

In case your salary is very low or you are registered with a lower one, but you receive commissions, You can take advantage of these so that your amount is greater, making voluntary contributionsapart from what your company gives to the institute.

According to Art.59 of the Law of the Institute, a beneficiary may make voluntary contributions continuously and according to the amount you want, which will be reflected in your Housing subaccount.

Take care of your Credit Bureau

the care of your credit history It is very important, since Infonavit checks the status you have with your bank cards, so you must have your accounts in order. This is so that they give you a higher amount, remember that Now they ask you to consult your Bureau and although many think that not accepting the procedure is better, because they have a bad record, they give you more money when you do it.

Finally, you should know that It is important that you make a family budget before applying for a loan. For this, you can consider all the monthly expenses that you make and compare it with the salary you receive, since with this information you will know the amount that you can have to pay your financing and not have payment problems.