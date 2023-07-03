The dream of many families is to visit Disneyland, therefore, there are those who decide to spend all their savings on this summer vacation, if you want to go to a destination, a Savings expert gave the best tips for traveling.

Do you want to go on vacation to Disneyland? A tiktoker who is very popular when making recommendations for her followers, on this occasion, went viral for saying how you can save the most on your next adventure.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@parkplanners’ account, shared a guide to not spend so much when touring the theme parks of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products company, founded on April 1, 1971, Burbank, California, United States, with subsidiaries: Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland, Disneyland Resort, PLUS.

During the viral video, the young woman taught that if you want to vacation in the attractive park where Disney commercial products are presented, whether they are video games, toys, books, clothing or online stores, and you have a low budget, do not worry.

The young woman stated that she is a certified travel agent, for which she presented 3 essential tips when making the dream vacation in the company of Walt Disney Attractions, which has services of:

Theme parks

Resorts

Cruise ships

Hotels

Shared time

Tour guide

Travel agency

Among the recommendations that she mentioned in the clip, the girl stated that it is essential to choose low seasons to be able to save a lot, since the holidays are when sales increase due to the number of visitors: if you go to the Disney parks in the United States, it is that you try to avoid every day of American celebration.”

As a second recommendation, he noted: “bring snacks and food to the parks, remember that you can bring everything into the Disney parks, except alcohol and glass bottles, so you won’t have to buy anything in the Disney park.”

This is because in the parks, prices may be higher compared to outside. Finally, thirdly, stressed that they do not buy gifts or souvenirs Inside the Disney parks.