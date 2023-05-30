For the customers of the Chiron Super Sport, Bugatti has set up a unique course: the “Drive 400” during which it takes its customers to the maximum speed of 400 per hour. A madness in line with the character of a car that costs 3.5 million euros excluding taxes and has an engine boosted to 1,600 horsepower from the 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 that powers the standard Bugatti Chiron.

But Bugatti could do more…

In reality, the Super Sport 300+ could do much more than 400 km/h since it is called that because during the homologation phase it reached 304,773 miles/hour (483 km/h km/h) on the Ehra-Lessien test circuit. But for wealthy customers with little track experience – the course is open to all those who have such a car in the garage – 400 hours are already a lot. It is no coincidence that before the test, the pilots undergo an intense information session with a Bugatti Pilote Officiel, to prepare themselves for the physical and mental stresses they will be subjected to. Indeed, at 400 km/h they will cover the distance of 1.25 football fields per second, their body will experience a longitudinal force of over 1G during acceleration at full speed and their eyes will struggle to locate the braking platforms in the fog of heat rising from the track. We’re talking about driving a car about a third of the speed of sound.

The special key

It all starts with the use of the famous “Top Speed ​​Key”, which can only be used if the car’s automatic systems detect that conditions are safe, which brings the car into the low-drag position, with the ride height and the rear wing lowered and the downforce of the front axle reduced thanks to the repositioning of two hydraulically operated flaps in front of the front wheels.

Now the Chiron Super Sport is aerodynamically ready to reach its unrivaled top speed. When the first driver takes to the track, with his left foot on the brake and the accelerator fully pressed, the 1,600 HP W16 quadriturbo engine of the Chiron Super Sport automatically finds the ideal speed for the perfect launch. And when the brake pedal is released, it springs forward with a bang. The Chiron Super Sport is already traveling at 300 km/h after 11 seconds. But now the difficult part begins: the Chiron continues to gain speed, maintaining sixth gear up to the threshold of 400 km/h and only finding final gear at 403 km/h.

The stress of 400 hours

At speeds above 400km/h, phenomenal forces are exerted on every area of ​​the car and the human body must learn to adapt quickly to a speed it was never designed to be subjected to. The tires alone have to withstand around five tons of outward pressure, with a 44g sensor weighing the equivalent of 132kg. It is, in every sense, an engineering marvel and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, made possible by Bugatti for a few wealthy customers. The first course was staged at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility, Kennedy Space Center, Florida, a runway once used for landing the Space Shuttle.

Piëch’s idea is realized

If all this sounds crazy to you – and in part it is – it must be said that the idea is inspired by Ferdinand Piëch’s vision for the original Bugatti Veyron, who challenged engineers to build a car that could drive at 400 km/h in the morning and accompany its owner to the opera in the evening.