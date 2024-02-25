According to a recent study by the Department of Nutrition at Harvard, the current trend points towards a healthier eatingcharacterized by an increase in the consumption of healthy carbohydrates such as whole grains, vegetable proteins and unsaturated fats, while reducing the consumption of added sugars.

However, many consumers are unaware of the presence of these sugars “hidden” in processed foods, hindering your efforts to adopt healthier eating habits.

Susan Bowerman, Senior Director of Global Nutrition Education and Training at Herbalife, warns that only 1 in 10 Americans are aware of the hidden sugars in their foods. This lack of awareness is largely due to poor nutrition education, which hinders consumers' ability to identify unhealthy foods in the supermarket.

Added sugars are found not only in obviously sweet foods such as jams or cakes, but also in products that are not perceived as sweet, such as pasta sauces or salad dressings. In fact, about a quarter of the sugar consumed is hidden in processed foods, according to Bowerman.

To help consumers arreduce your intake of added sugarsBowerman offers five practical tips:

Read food labels: Pay attention to products high in added sugars and familiarize yourself with the different names that may appear on labels.

Use natural sweeteners: Choose to sweeten your foods with fresh fruits or spices instead of refined sugars.

Enjoy naturally sweet flavors: Replace sugary desserts with fruits and use spices to enhance the flavor without adding sugar.

Eliminate sweetened liquids: Avoid sugary drinks like soda and juice, and opt for healthier options like fruit-flavored water or unsweetened tea.

Calculate your sugar intake: Learn to interpret the nutritional information on food labels to better control your sugar consumption.

Adopting these tips can help consumers make healthier choices in their daily diet and reduce the risk of health problems related to excessive consumption of added sugars.